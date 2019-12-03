Richard, who runs a 300-acre organic beef, sheep and tillage farm, says having secondary enterprises to rely on for income is essential for the modern farmer.

"Jacqueline is a woman of many strengths and really enjoys it."

"Well it's not quite a castle. It's a 16th-century Norman towerhouse. Jacqueline runs it and it is rented out as accommodation and small weddings. Americans love it," says Richard.

"There's no farmer out there that isn't relying on two incomes - everyone is diversifying. Whether they have a second income or their partner has a job doing something off-farm, nearly everyone has another income coming in."

The farm has been in Richard's family since 1370.

Richard Moeran on his beautiful farm outside Mountnugent, Co. Cavan alongside his Mother, Susan Stoney & his son Ken Moeran. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

"They say land in Ireland doesn't change hands for 500 years and ours has never gone to market," he says.

One of Richard's favourite and most fruitful enterprises on the farm is the 100 acres of oats he grows for Flahavans.

"We're one of the farthest-north growers for Flahavans in the country. They tend to yield well for us and we get a high bushel return," he says.

"The weather has been dreadful this year but I always say if you're afraid of the weather you shouldn't be a tillage farmer.

"You have to be thick-necked. When I think back to the frost we got in 2009, nothing has been as bad as that.

"Sometimes when you think you'll have a good year the yield is actually bad or vice versa. You just have to go with it."

Richard finishes 50-80 cattle each year, a mixture of Angus, Limousin and Galloway, with a Charolais bull.

"The beef is totally organic and is purchased by Good Herdsman and goes on to be used by Hipp Organic baby food in Germany," says Richard. "It's really positive that a baby food company is using our product - it shows how high a quality it is."

Richard is particularly conscious of the challenges farmers are facing in terms of climate action and the environment, having held the role of chair of Agri Aware, promoting the image of agriculture and food to the general public for a number of years.

He says farmers and the agri-food industry must be prepared to make changes to the way they operate.

"The writing is on the wall for the industry," he says.

"Every newspaper you read is throwing spotlight on meat and protein.

"It has happened so fast and taken everyone unawares - we all need to step up now. Ground-breaking work will have to be done by education bodies now to promote agriculture."

It frustrates Richard that farmers aren't rewarded properly for the amount of time and effort they put in to tending their crops and animals, as well as the lack of understanding urban consumers have of the 'farm to fork' journey.

"Farmers aren't getting enough for the food they put on the shelves. I understand the air of despondency amongst farmers," he says.

"People don't understand that farmers receive so little. Producers and farmers are really worried at the moment."

Richard also grows a range of native woodland on the farm and has a flock of sheep, while he's working on a project with Vistamilk in Teagasc Moorepark, Co Cork to develop a new food product that would be suitable for export in the future.

"I can't say much about the product at the moment but it highlights again that there is always a need to diversify. There could be huge potential with it," he says.

Richard is hopeful that his children Ken (who has finished a degree in global studies in the Netherlands) and Stephanie (who works in nutrition) may see an income out of the farm some day.

"I hope they see a value in the farm. I'm lucky that they have an interest because succession is a huge issue. I meet so many people who say they haven't a successor," he says.

"It's a really big challenge. Every farm is different and every dynamic is different."

