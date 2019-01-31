Farmers are being confronted with a “war” on red meat, with attacks on the rise, a lobby group has warned.

Farmers are being confronted with a “war” on red meat, with attacks on the rise, a lobby group has warned.

There is a war on red meat - and attacks are on the rise, farmers warn

Ireland must focus on sending a serious and clear marketing message that Irish grass fed beef is best, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed was warned.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) president Patrick Kent told those gathered for their AGM in Portlaoise that the mood across the country was “despondent”.

Hitting out at recent comment’s by the Taoiseach that he was reducing his red meat intake, he said this was not compatible with the “national interest”.

“We cannot condone the Taoiseach of the country saying he is reducing his meat consumption on health or climate change grounds,” said the Wexford farmer.

Farmers voiced their concerns to the Cork minister as the Government was urged to put in place a “backstop” for the multi-million euro beef industry as market panic has already taken the floor out of the market.

Mr Creed was put under pressure by farmers to make clear the finer details of the emergency aid package it intends to deliver for the meat sector in the event of a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

“We need a commitment to put a realistic floor under the price of beef with a trigger price that ensures that current prices cannot be allowed to fall any further,” said Mr Kent, with half of the €2.5bn beef exports destined for the UK.