The perfect partnership – how farmers who want to retire are being paired up with keen young starters

Paddy Walsh was looking to step back from his Kilkenny beef farm but he didn’t have a successor; Donal Phelan ‘never wanted to do anything else other than farm’ but he didn’t have any land. Macra’s Land Mobility Service brought them together, and the relationship is working smoothly

Working together: Donal Phelan (left) with Paddy Walsh on Paddy's farm at Bawnrickeen, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny. Picture: Alf Harvey.
The pair with some of the cattle
Donal and Paddy with Paddy's tractor
Donal and Paddy discussing bullocks
Donal and Paddy in the haybarn
Donal with Paddy and Collie

Close

Working together: Donal Phelan (left) with Paddy Walsh on Paddy&rsquo;s farm at Bawnrickeen, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Working together: Donal Phelan (left) with Paddy Walsh on Paddy’s farm at Bawnrickeen, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny. Picture: Alf Harvey.

The pair with some of the cattle

The pair with some of the cattle

Donal and Paddy with Paddy's tractor

Donal and Paddy with Paddy's tractor

Donal and Paddy discussing bullocks

Donal and Paddy discussing bullocks

Donal and Paddy in the haybarn

Donal and Paddy in the haybarn

Donal with Paddy and Collie

Donal with Paddy and Collie

Working together: Donal Phelan (left) with Paddy Walsh on Paddy’s farm at Bawnrickeen, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Azmia Riaz

On a 135ac beef and tillage farm in Kilkenny, change is underway. After tending to the animals and land for nearly all his life, Paddy Walsh is ready to take a step back at the age of 68.

After the 77 cattle he reared over winter were sold, 32-year-old Donal Phelan took over much of the groundwork in the new year. The two were brought together by the Land Mobility Service, a Macra initiative that connects land-owners with young farmers looking for opportunities.

