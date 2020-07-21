'The December after the accident, I got very bad depression'

'If you have to cut if off, take it off, I'm alive," is what Ben Ryall told surgeons before they operated on his arm following a farm accident.

The pedigree Angus farmer from Watergrasshill, Cork doesn't blame anyone for the farm accident that almost cost him his life. He says he didn't consider what he was doing as dangerous at the time.

"Things are done right on this farm and we host a lot of farm tours for Kepak and Bord Bia," he says. "But I was unfortunate that I was using an old vacuum tanker with an old cover on the pump. That was not adequate by today's standards. The PTO and shaft cover were only a couple of months old. It was misfortune and bad luck."

January 9, 2016 was a windy Monday morning in Cork, when Ben was operating the tractor and vacuum tank. He explains that quite simply the coat he was wearing got caught in the vacuum tank pump cowl.

The metal cover was across the top and down either side, but the underside was exposed. Today, it's a requirement to have an O cover so there is no part of the shaft or knuckle exposed, but that morning Ben found himself pulled into the vacuum pump.

"I could not physically fit between the pump and the drawbar of the tanker and the tractor stalled," he says.

"It was instantaneous. The next thing I knew, I was being pushed down and could see the PTO was nearly against the side of my head, whizzing, and then it stopped. I never lost consciousness through any of it."

Ben says that if he hadn't been carrying his mobile phone in a shirt pocket, he would be dead.

"I managed to twist the PTO shaft backwards and got the coat untangled and I got my phone out and dialled one of my brothers and he came over with his son."

He recalls managing to walk up the yard "carrying my left arm with my right arm. I knew this was serious. When I walked over the yard, my brother came in and I collapsed.

"He had rang the ambulance and they were on the way and the rapid response unit came into the yard, where they stabilised me, before I was transferred to ambulance and on to Cork University Hospital."

Conscious the whole time, Ben says he was praying he would be knocked by the pain, which he describes as "unbelievable. Before the operation, I was on my back and my mind was telling me my arm was in a different position, I thought it was on my stomach, but it was down my side. That was due to the nerve damage.

"My words were: 'If you have to cut if off, take it off - I'm alive,' and I told my wife the same thing in the hospital."

It was midnight when Ben came out of surgery, with his hand and arm still intact. "They relocated my arm back on and joined up the arteries and veins. I was lucky that my nervous system had not been severed."

For six months, Ben had no movement or real feeling in his arm or hand, but as the nerves regenerated, he regained movement in the arm and limited movement in the hand.

The physical consequences were one thing, the psychological impact of the accident another.

"The December after the accident, I got very bad depression," he says. "I would have always been sceptical about depression. I know it's a reality now and the doctors said they expected it to happen from the trauma and medication."

For two years, Ben was in and out of Cork University Hospital (CUH) for physical and occupational therapy.

"Luckily, it's my left hand and I'm right-handed, but it's simple things that catch me, small little intricate movements.

"I could not hold a nail. I had to do all my eating with one hand and if I found myself going to a restaurant, I would order fish, as I can cut it with a fork. I could not order steak as I could not cut it."

The limitations were highlighted with one of the first meals presented to him when still in hospital.

"One of the most vivid memories I had was a meal in CUH where they gave me a hard-boiled egg. I said 'how will a man with one hand do that?' So, I bit the top off the egg and ate it. It's simple things that catch you."

While he was in hospital, two neighbours came in and did the farm work for the remainder of the winter.

When he came home, the running of the farm was not a big issue, he says. Ben was able to organise everything, he just needed someone to do the physical things.

Pain

"I changed tractors for easier operation and in 2007 we did a very big investment in the farmyard to make the whole operation of the farm and yard easier," he says. "It made us realise we need to have our farmyard set up so anyone could come in and do the day-to-day running of the farm."

Today, Ben's arm is "relatively" good, he says. "You'd notice there is not the same amount of muscle on the arm and all I can do with my fingers is close them, I can't spread them, but I can pinch something with my forefinger and thumb, but trying to screw a nut or bolt is very difficult.

"I get pain in the winter and have to wear a glove as it would go extremely cold. I wear different gloves, even in summer. As it gets cold, I lose movement. If I was holding something it could drop out of my hand, as the sensation is not there."

But he says a farm accident, such as his, is something you never really get over.

"I used to get flashbacks of the accident and the implications of it. The thought of my wife being left behind, two children, aged four and six at the time. The implications on her would have been frightening. She would have been the daughter-in-law on the farm."