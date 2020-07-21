Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

'The December after the accident, I got very bad depression'

The consequences of a farm accident weren't just physical for Cork farmer Ben Ryall, reports Margaret Donnelly

Ben Ryall, who suffered a farm accident in 2006, is pictured with his wife Elaine on their farm at Fellfort, Watergrasshill, Co Cork. Photo O'Gorman Photography. Expand

Close

Ben Ryall, who suffered a farm accident in 2006, is pictured with his wife Elaine on their farm at Fellfort, Watergrasshill, Co Cork. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Ben Ryall, who suffered a farm accident in 2006, is pictured with his wife Elaine on their farm at Fellfort, Watergrasshill, Co Cork. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Ben Ryall, who suffered a farm accident in 2006, is pictured with his wife Elaine on their farm at Fellfort, Watergrasshill, Co Cork. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

'If you have to cut if off, take it off, I'm alive," is what Ben Ryall told surgeons before they operated on his arm following a farm accident.

The pedigree Angus farmer from Watergrasshill, Cork doesn't blame anyone for the farm accident that almost cost him his life. He says he didn't consider what he was doing as dangerous at the time.

"Things are done right on this farm and we host a lot of farm tours for Kepak and Bord Bia," he says. "But I was unfortunate that I was using an old vacuum tanker with an old cover on the pump. That was not adequate by today's standards. The PTO and shaft cover were only a couple of months old. It was misfortune and bad luck."

Related Content