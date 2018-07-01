The day Anna Wintour took her glasses off

Next week, Amal's stunning outfit goes on display in the windows of Brown Thomas on Dublin's Grafton Street to mark the opening of this year's CREATE showcase, unveiling a line-up of the most exciting names in Irish fashion.

Richard is the headline star of the showcase which runs for six weeks from July 3 and the accolade is richly deserved. Sure didn't his last collection make Anna Wintour, the legendary editor of American Vogue, take off her tinted glasses for a close-up look? As veterans in the fashion and publishing worlds will attest, that doesn't happen very often.

Hawk-eyed Shelly Corkery, Fashion Director at Brown Thomas, first spotted Richard Quinn when she was "on the markets," travelling the world, spotting newness. Before Shelly got him to Dublin for the annual summer showcase eulogising the best in Irish fashion, Richard had, in the interim, rocketed to golden boy status.

"From the moment I saw Richard's collection, I was hugely impressed not only by the powerful use of colour and print but the voluminous shapes which have an almost couture-like feel," Shelly says.

"For such a young, up-and-coming designer who only graduated two years ago, Richard is a truly amazing modern designer who will take fashion to extraordinary extremes," she adds.

Richard has a fair idea that he lights up the zeitgeist as he is constantly tipped as 'one to watch' and is used to winning accolades. There's no sign of big headedness, however, as he tells me the backstory to Amal's Met Gala gown. I listen, feeling with complete fascination, the sample of paper-light rose and lily print foil he pushes across his desk at me so I can get a better look at the 'wonder fabric' he printed on the machine downstairs.

"Anna Wintour came to our AW18 show last February. Amal was a co-chair of the Met Gala and Anna suggested to her, 'I think you should get Richard to do your look'. Amal phoned me and texted me a few images of my past work that she liked."

How a headline-grabbing, bespoke piece starts out in life is always fascinating to me, and Richard explains that Amal was trying to figure out a big, off-the-shoulder opera jacket. "So I said, 'Why don't you come down to see what the garments are really like in real life?'"

In fairness to Amal - a busy lawyer and mother of one-year-old twins - she possesses an incredible fashion 'nous' and knew instinctively that Richard Quinn was going to make an impact.

"She said to me a few times: 'You need to come with me to this thing.' And I said: 'Nah, it's not really my thing.' And then I saw what it was."

So, is he sorry he didn't take up her invitation? "Not really because I'm sure I'll do it again, and I'll go out with someone else. I think it's weird when you have a husband and then you have a designer hovering around the background and the photographers are saying: 'Get out of shot.'"

Richard admits that Amal Clooney "wasn't really on my radar to the extent of having such a big reach and because I don't really follow celebrity, I didn't really get the reach and the power that she has."

However, the designer says he can measure the impact on Instagram "because I'm verified now and one photo I put up had half a million views. We've got a really big reach and visibility now, which is great."

Richard's prize at London Fashion Week was important, a landmark for the designer, but what really wowed the international media - and again earned him front pages around the world - was the reaction of the Queen who sat on his frow and laughed and smiled continuously throughout the show, chatting animately with Anna Wintour who kicked her 'Ice Queen' moniker to the fashion kerb that day.

Indeed, it all turned out exceedingly well for the designer who admits that when he received the LFW show schedule from the British Fashion Council (BFC) months earlier, his response was: "'Why did they put me last, that's really annoying?' And they were like: 'No, there's a reason but we cannot tell you yet.'"

Richard says, "Closer to the time, they said to close London Fashion Week is a big thing. About five weeks before the show, I knew something was happening and I came back to the studio and said: 'I don't know what's going on but I smell a big fat rat.'

"About two weeks before, they were like, 'A VVVIP is coming to your show' so I thought it was Anna Wintour. Then, a week-and-a-half before, they called from the BFC: 'You've won an award and the Queen's giving it to you'."

Richard's response was to immediately go into creative mode and he added in a whole Balmoral section with silk scarves and border prints, while the models wore "Queenish jewels" alongside his motorbike and "half-dressed section".

He didn't get all dressed up, he says, because "I got the award for being me." He never shaves so he wasn't going to start that day, and he arrived in casual jeans and trainers, check shirt and baseball cap. Presenting his award to him, the Queen commented how "appropriate" it was the trophy was shaped like a rose.

Defending his casual apparel for which he was criticised in some sections of the media, Richard explains: "We had been stitching all night before the show and the reality is there probably wouldn't have been time to change - like, literally the whole team were here all night. There were all those foil pieces, it was quite literally nuts."

Richard has always wanted to challenge stereotypes so he decided to make luxury products from unexpected fabrics. He perfected his craft at Central Saint Martins and, after studying for a BA in fashion and womenswear print, he went for a Master of Arts in Fashion, graduating with distinction in 2016.

When he held his inaugural London Fashion Week show, Liberty of London gave him access to their archives.

His abstract floral designs often come complete with face masks, and fans include Lady Gaga who last year wore one of his long, custom pink floral jackets on her Joanne world tour.

And just this week, Richard posted photos of superstar Beyoncé wearing his dramatic floral designs in blue and green (pictured opposite, far right) for a fashion shoot, to his Instagram account.

Achievements to date include winning the 2017 H&M Design Award. His collection with the high street brand was inspired by 1960s upholstery and recently, he did a high street collection for Debenhams.

As for Anna Wintour - who he initially thought was his VVVIP, at the show in February - Richard says: "I'd never had contact with her ever before, and then she came backstage to view the collection before I showed it and I got on quite well with her. I think she kind of got what I was talking about, about the different sections of the show and she liked the clothes.

"Afterwards I heard feedback from people that she liked it and she doesn't take her sunglasses off for everyone. People were commenting on that. She had them back on for the show."

Richard's parents, Patrick and Eileen, were sitting opposite the Queen and Anna Wintour on his frow. "I made sure the BFC sat my parents chair for chair, so my mum was literally bang opposite the Queen and my dad was opposite Anna Wintour. The best thing was, after the show, Anna Wintour came over with Sarah Mower (BFC Ambassador for Emerging Talent) and it was like a very weird parents' evening. My dad didn't have a clue who these people were and he was like: 'Oh meet my son, he's amazing'. It was quite refreshing to see people in my world crossing into their world."

Family is huge for Richard.

"My mum is from Donegal and my dad is from county Meath and I spent all my summers there. We always go back there each summer." He loves Rathmullan with the great beach nearby. It's a surfer's paradise but he is more of a paddler. "I like to chill there and the air is clean, very different to London."

Richard points to a mirror in the studio. "That mirror is still here from Amal. Her mum came with her. I always think it is a really good sign when people are close to their family or their parents. I'm very turned off by people who aren't close to their family and brothers and sisters. I always find that a huge alarm bell. Amal's mum came, a few of her friends came, and a few hundred thousands' worth of jewellery was sitting on that table."

Richard's own upbringing in London was Catholic and Irish. "I went to Catholic schools, St Mary's in Eltham and St Thomas More. I was born in Lewisham, brought up in Eltham and then my parents moved out to Kent when I was slightly older," explains Richard, who currently lives with his parents but plans to move back to south east London.

Growing up, Richard says he was big into "really creative, really crafty things.

"For birthdays, I would get a football, a frisbee and then one of those art sets that fold out. I would be constantly drawing and painting and things like that" so a creative field like fashion was "kind of a natural thing to do. I was always encouraged to do whatever we wanted. I'm one of five, with three sisters and one brother.

"I was brought up with three sisters doing Irish dancing and you see these amazing dresses. It's quite interesting to see the colours that I'm drawn to now and they are very like Irish dancing dress colours, even with the purples and pinks," he says, pointing to a dress on the rail behind his desk. "I remember Irish dancing dresses which were very colour themed in luminous yellow and black. I remember thinking it looked like a bumble bee," he says.

The Richard Quinn collection coming to Brown Thomas is a visual feast of standout dramatic silhouettes, abstract florals and unique prints. It includes the multicoloured coat with scarf detail on neckline, €2,775 (pictured above left), the blue and green coat €2,775 and top €630 (pictured above right) with the Monet-like brush strokes. Prices start at €630 for tops, there is a black and white polka skirt at €1,030 and a floral dress with scarf attached at neckline for €2,315.

For the next collection, Richard reveals, "I think we will have a section with really saturated florals done in a different way.

"I think people are kind of fooled into thinking that we are way bigger than we actually are and I've done so many seasons but I've actually literally done technically two collections and graduate ones, but I don't think they count as actual collections.

"I think the best designers are the ones that move it forward and keep you interested in what they are doing like Christopher Kane or JW Anderson or people like that, that you are actually like, 'Oh I wonder what they're going to do next.' That's definitely what we are going to start doing next season. Maybe start and have all black. Who knows?" he says, with a teasing laugh.

Does he think he is stronger at print or silhouette?

"I think both informs each other. I've always done womenswear with print and I've always printed the fabrics. I've never just gone into a shop, 'Oh I'll have that gingham fabric and I'm going to do this'. It's always been an idea that you can actually inform the garment with the print or the textile development and that's what makes it valuable."

Giving me a tour of his two-storey, unassuming studio where the trains rattle by overhead every 20 minutes, Richard says: "We print everything here. It comes out on paper and then downstairs, the big machine heat fixes the two together." He has developed the concept using a substance like camping foil - or what you get at the end of a marathon. The beauty, as Richard discovered, is that the textile takes colour really well. He has bonded it to make suits and, when fused, it feels like a brocade.

Richard's range is a very London-centric product. "All show samples are made on these machines and then all our production is done in London. It's very important to me that nothing is sent to another country and it means you have a dialogue with people and help other businesses grow. It comes back to craft as well. Why send it abroad and have about 50 million emails that you cannot understand and then the product comes back a bit wrong."

The week before we met at his studio, Richard posed for British Vogue. He says it's out in September or October but despite the vagueness around publication date, you can tell he's kind of chuffed as it's the magazine that he bought as a student.

Does he plan to factor in an homage to the Amal outfit into a collection? "If people say, 'Are you going to do a trousers and skirt on the back of it?', No, I'm not," he says firmly. However, one thing that he fully intends to do is to send some of his bespoke Balmoral scarves to the Queen as a thank you. A thoroughly nice touch from a well brought up Irish lad.

"We are going to send some. I want them to be really nice, not a knee-jerk reaction," he says, so they will be custom made. Richard acknowledges he was, "Still on track to do good things, I'm sure, but it (the award) brought us to the world view really, really quick, so you have to say thanks as well."

The CREATE at Brown Thomas line-up includes Richard Quinn, Faye Dinsmore, Fintan Mulholland, Lainey Keogh, Mariad Whisker, Domino Whisker, Sarah Murphy, Helena Malone, Jill & Gill, Four Threads by Alanagh Clegg, Amie Egan, Pearl Reddington, milliners Michelle Kearns, Leonora Ferguson and The Season Hats, Éadach, Bláithín Ennis, Emer Roberts Design, Ale Walsh, Debbie Millington, Deirdre Duffy's Wild Cocoon, Úna Burke, Katie Larmour, Mookie & Boo by Suzie Beggan and Ala Sinkevich, the Brown Thomas 'Designer to Watch' NCAD 2018 bursary winner. Details from brownthomas.com

