"The best of the Golden Vale"- 126ac for sale in Limerick

A substantial residential farm in east Limerick extending to 126ac is coming to the market by public auction. The executor sale by EJ Mitchell and Sons auctioneers will see the holding at Ballinamona, Hospital, Co Limerick offered for sale in two lots with an overall guide price between €1.45m and €1.55m.

Located about 5km from Hospital, the main part of the roadside property includes the house and outbuildings on 98ac. Described by auctioneer Gerald Mitchell as the best of Golden Vale land, it is a mixture of limestone and clay, upland and lower ground and most suitable for dairying.

A total of 78ac is made up of the best of ground and about 20ac is soft in places where the farm bounds the Camogue River. Mr Mitchell says he place was rented for a number of years and is in need of tidying and attention.

Describing the land in the area as among the best in the county, he believes that, with some attention, this farm at Ballinamona will be a powerful farm

The house (pictured) is an extensive Victorian dwelling in need of complete refurbishment.

Built around 1850 and originally set on lovely landscaped grounds the place was once at the centre of one of the more prominent farms in the area in terms of scale and farm practices. It fell into disrepair in more recent times.

The house and its restoration could be a labour of love in the right hands.

The main farm is serviced by a wide range of outbuildings that are dated but useful. These include open and covered silage pits, haybarns and cubicle houses. In one block around the house the 98ac of land with this section is in grass and laid out in a range of fields divided by traditional hedgerow. This section of the farm is guided at between €1.1m and €1.2m

An out-farm extending to 28ac will also be sold at the same auction. This parcel is located off the main Limerick to Hospital road and is described by Mr Mitchell as the best of ground with great road frontage. Given its location and size it would be an asset to any existing farm

The house and lands are the subject of an executor sale on behalf of the representatives Michael Callanan deceased. The auction will be held at Bulgaden Castle, Bulgaden, Co Limerick at 3pm on Wednesday, September 23.

Golden Vale farm with 'powerful' potential

