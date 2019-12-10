Take 3: Plots of tillage land

A selection of three plots of tillage land currently on the market.

32ac at Fermoyle, Durrow, Co Laois

€335,000 Sherry FitzGerald Hyland

Laois is home to some of the finest tillage land in the country and hosts extensive tillage farmers. A 32ac parcel of prime agriculture non-residential land located off the main Cork road outside Durrow will attract a lot of local attention. The lands are currently in tillage and grass and in one lot with road frontage on to the N8 old Cork road and the Ballinakill Road. Sand and gravel deposits on the land could be exploited in the event of the appropriate planning permission being secured. The private treaty sale is guided by Sherry FitzGerald Hyland at €335,000 or almost €10,500/ac.

 

21.4ac at Banogue, Co Wexford

€235,000 Kinsella Estates

Banogue
 

This parcel of land is 4km from Gorey and Courtown and 1km from the main road linking both towns. The M11 motorway is 2.5km away. The land, which is in two divisions, has good road frontage, is in great heart and while currently in tillage, according to the auctioneers, is suitable for all farming enterprises. On the private treaty market, the holding is being sold as agricultural land and valued at almost €11,000/ac.

42.5ac at Reagrove, Co Cork

€12,000/ac Dan Fleming Auctioneers

Reagrove
 

Dan Fleming is handling the sale of this 42.5ac arable farm at Reagrove, Minane Bridge, about 10km from Kinsale and 7km from Carrigaline. Located in a beautiful spot, the farm has superb sea views out to the Atlantic. Laid out in about 10 fields, it is made up of the best of south facing arable ground that could be easily divided into a number of parcels and is mainly in tillage with some in grass. While the parcel comes with no buildings, it has excellent road frontage and is serviced by a central roadway. There is lively custom for the property and offers reflecting the guide price are currently on the table.

