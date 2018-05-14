Supermarket merger fear for beef farmers

The proposed merger of ASDA and Sainsbury's could be bad news for Irish beef farmers as the move is like to put significant downward price pressure on suppliers.

Larry Goodman's ABP is the principal beef supplier to both ASDA and Sainsbury's.

Paul Kelly of Ibec's Food and Drink Ireland predicted "downward price pressure on suppliers" was one of the "likely outcomes" of the merger being approved UK authorities. The combined entity will have over 30pc of the UK grocery market, with annual sales of £51bn (€57bn) across around 2,800 stores.

The deal, should it get the green light, is targeting savings of £500m (€566m) across the merged business. Bord Bia confirmed an immediate response and action plan has been put in place following the announcement of the merger.