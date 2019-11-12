Suckler revival: In-calf suckler makes €5,000

Red Limousin heifer made €5,000 in Elphin on Friday
Ciaran Moran

The negativity surrounding the suckler industry was cast aside in Elphin Mart in Roscommon on Friday night as in-calf heifers topped €5,000, writes Ciaran Moran.

Martin O'Connor's in-calf heifer sale has long been renowned for huge prices, and the Strokestown native had 50 continental-type heifers on offer with great size, power and quality.

The majority of the stock was scanned in-calf to AI Limousin bulls EBY and Lodge Hamlet, and are due to calve in November-December 2019. Martin said he got on better than expected, with average prices around €2,500, but the heifers were exceptional foundation or replacement stock.

"I didn't expect four or five heifers to sell for over €4,000, especially with the climate we are in at the present time," he said.

Limousin cross heifer made €4,150
"But there are men out there to buy the top-quality heifers…they know there is a €300-400 difference between top weanlings and the more average ones."

Martin is buying back in for next year at the moment, but he is "very fussy" about the stock he buys, saying: "I am buying the U-grade heifer. It can be difficult to find heifers that are not too well done. I prefer to buy a store-type heifer, but they are harder and harder got."

Red Limousin heifer made €3,850
