Suckler revival: In-calf suckler makes €5,000

Martin O'Connor's in-calf heifer sale has long been renowned for huge prices, and the Strokestown native had 50 continental-type heifers on offer with great size, power and quality.

The majority of the stock was scanned in-calf to AI Limousin bulls EBY and Lodge Hamlet, and are due to calve in November-December 2019. Martin said he got on better than expected, with average prices around €2,500, but the heifers were exceptional foundation or replacement stock.

"I didn't expect four or five heifers to sell for over €4,000, especially with the climate we are in at the present time," he said.