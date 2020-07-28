Strong land prices at auction continue in Carlow as three farms totalling 188ac make €2.5m

Dawson Auctioneers of Tullow sold three Carlow farms totalling c188ac at an outdoor auction held on the property.

One of the parcels made €17,000/ac while the combined results from the entire realised €2.46m.

All three holdings, which are in tillage and leased to the one tenant, were sold under the instructions of the representatives of the late Larry Byrne.

A 64.46ac residential farm at Maplestown, Rathvilly that hosted the auction made the strongest price at €1.1m.

Comprised of three large fields with generous road frontage on two sides, the ground is described by John Dawson as the best of tillage land with a significant gravel deposit.

The three-bedroom farmhouse has been unoccupied for a number of years while the yard includes a range of dated but useful buildings.

At auction three bidders showed cause when Mr Dawson opened matters at €500,000 and the price quickly increased to €1m in tranches of €50,000.

After it passed the €1m mark the size of the increments reduced to €25,000 and at €1.1m it was bought by two customers bidding as one; a local dairy farmer and another with a sand and gravel business.

Ballyoliver

Next to face the gavel was a 46.23ac non-residential piece located at Ballyoliver and Ballybrit about 8km from Tullow and 2km south of Rathvilly Village. This made €630,000 or €13,600/ac.

The holding has plenty of road frontage on to the N81 with river frontage at the rear on to the Slaney River. Laid out in two divisions the land is currently under a crop of beet and winter barley and is suitable for any agricultural purpose.

With Matthew Conry of Dawsons wielding the hammer, this opened at €400,000 and attracted the interest of three bidders.

Climbing in increments of €25,000 this went on the market at €625,000 and at €630,000 was bought by another pair of customers acting in tandem; two local beef and tillage farmers.

Coolmanagh

The final holding to be sold is located at Coolmanagh about 5km from Hacketstown and 22km from Carlow town. This made €730,000 or €9,500/ac. The parcel is in one block and made up of 77.25ac of tillage ground currently under a crop of winter cereal.

Laid out in about seven divisions the farm has plenty of road frontage on to the R747. Buildings include the remains of a bungalow dwelling and a dated farmyard.

John Dawson was back in charge for the sale of this holding and when it opened at €500,000 there were three interested parties.

The price increased in bids of €25,000 until it was put on the market at €630,000. Bids of €10,000 and €5,000 saw another €100,000 added until the gavel dropped at €730,000.

This holding was also bought by a joint arrangement featuring a farmer with a beef and tillage enterprise acting in concert with a dairy farmer.

The auctioneers and vendors were delighted with the sale. "It isn't every day you get €17,000/ac for land," John Dawson said.

