Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 19 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Strong interest from 'local milk men' expected for prime 105ac north Cork farm

Image: Dick Barry auctioneers
Image: Dick Barry auctioneers
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Land in the Blackwater Valley near Fermoy, Co Cork, is generally regarded as quality ground.

The area is home to tillage and dairy farmers, and of late the dairy men have been making all the running in land sales.

Michael Barry of Dick Barry auctioneers is hoping that a 105ac residential property at Leitrim, Kilworth, south of Fermoy, will attract strong interest from local milk men.

It is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1.25m or around €10,000/ac. Located 3km from Kilworth and 8km from Fermoy, the holding has been rented for a number of years and consists of a three-bedroom bungalow in good condition, farmyard and 100ac of good land with about 5ac of ground that needs attention.

Mr Barry says the property is comprised of the best of farmland and is divided by the public road, giving it plenty of road frontage on two sides.

The place has been leased for a number of years and is well looked after. All in grass at present, it is also suited to tillage. "At 105ac, this is almost a viable, standalone farm given the quality of the land," Mr Barry said. "It is lovely south-facing ground overlooking the Blackwater Valley."

Image:Dick Barry auctioneers
Image:Dick Barry auctioneers

The outhouses are dated, consisting of a three-column haybarn and some old storage sheds.

The dwelling and its site have direct access to the road and could be sold as a separate lot.

Also Read

Indeed the farm could be bought in a series of lots, including the entire.

These would include a 70ac parcel with the house and lands, a 35ac parcel at the far side of the road, or a lot with the house and some outbuildings on a smaller site.

The land is guided at €10,000/ac and the house is priced at around €200,000.

"This is a fine farm of ground," Mr Barry said. "I am confident it will sell well and the guide is very reasonable.

"Land in this area has been making good money and further west last week I sold land for €14,945/ac at Carrignavar between Cork and Mallow."


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

Fergal O'Sullivan

'The number of jobs in ag engineering is serious' - Lecturer says industry...

Step-by-step guide to making your sheep shed work for you
Fianna Fail says the underspend in the Department of Agriculture soared to €186 million

Fianna Fail calls for farm buildings and GLAS monies to be redirected...
IFA President, Joe Healy and Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh

Supermac's commits to spending €32m on Irish farm produce as group expands
Farm inspections are a requirement under EU regulations and farm scheme terms and conditions.

The most common areas farmers are failing on during Department...
Reduction farm safety inspections in recent years

Reduction in health and safety inspections on farms 'planned strategy' says...

Former creamery's 1,900 farmer shareholders in line for €50m windfall