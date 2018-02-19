Strong interest from 'local milk men' expected for prime 105ac north Cork farm

Land in the Blackwater Valley near Fermoy, Co Cork, is generally regarded as quality ground.

The area is home to tillage and dairy farmers, and of late the dairy men have been making all the running in land sales.

Michael Barry of Dick Barry auctioneers is hoping that a 105ac residential property at Leitrim, Kilworth, south of Fermoy, will attract strong interest from local milk men. It is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1.25m or around €10,000/ac. Located 3km from Kilworth and 8km from Fermoy, the holding has been rented for a number of years and consists of a three-bedroom bungalow in good condition, farmyard and 100ac of good land with about 5ac of ground that needs attention.

Mr Barry says the property is comprised of the best of farmland and is divided by the public road, giving it plenty of road frontage on two sides. The place has been leased for a number of years and is well looked after. All in grass at present, it is also suited to tillage. "At 105ac, this is almost a viable, standalone farm given the quality of the land," Mr Barry said. "It is lovely south-facing ground overlooking the Blackwater Valley."

Image:Dick Barry auctioneers