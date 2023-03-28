‘Strong and lively’ quintuplet lambs born on Sligo farm

Eleanor Elliott Henry, Grange Co. Sligo, pictured with her quintuplet lambs and 13-month-old neighbour Kayla Barber. Photos by Denise Barber - Swarber Photography.

It was a surprise for Sligo couple Eleanor and Trevor Henry when one of their Telex cross ewes gave birth to five healthy lambs over the weekend.

The couple who live and farm in Grange in North Sligo keep a flock of 40 ewes in total and say all five quintuplets are strong and healthy.

"When I went in to check on the sheep on Saturday, one ewe had lambed one small lamb and I could see there was another on the way. It was coming backwards so I took it, followed by a third," says Trevor.

Eleanor Elliott Henry pictured with her quintuplet lambs and 13-month-old neighbour Kayla Barber. Photos by Denise Barber - Swarber Photography.

"I was surprised when I saw a fourth one coming, although we had one ewe last year that had four as well.

"A while later I came back to check on them and to give the smallest one a bit of beestings and I realised the ewe had had a fifth lamb, I couldn't believe it."

The ewe is feeding four of the lambs herself, with only one needing to be topped-up with a bottle, says Eleanor.

"She's well able to feed at least four of them but I'm giving the smallest one a bottle a few times a day and night to make sure it's getting enough. It's drinking from the mother as well in between. It's strong and lively."

The couple lamb all of their ewes indoors and bring them in only a day or two before lambing and they let them out a day after, weather permitting.

"The ewe that had the five lambs never saw a bit of meal until the day she came in for lambing, she was 100pc grass-fed and she's thriving.

"I don't believe in putting too much meal into ewes, if you keep your stocking density right, you should be able to get away without spending much on meal and still make a few pounds at the end of the day," says Trevor.

"We've never been over-stocked, we keep a small number of sheep on a large amount of land so they do well and they get plenty of grass."

Eleanor's ewe with her quintuplet lambs on the farm in Grange, Sligo. Photos by Denise Barber - Swarber Photography.

The Henrys, who also keep 25 Charolais cross cows, are now halfway through their lambing season, with 20 yearlings left to lamb.

They credit a smooth lambing season so far to changing their ram last year.

"Last year was our first time having a Charollais ram. Before that we always kept a Texel ram but last year we decided to keep on 20 of our yearlings and breed them," says Trevor.

"We thought the Texel ram might be a bit too big to put with them so I went looking for a purebred Charollais. The Charollais is a good reliable breed and they're supposed to be that bit easier to lamb.

"I came across one for sale online from a pedigree breeder in Dromahair in Leitrim so I bought it and he's been producing great, easily lambed, lively lambs.

"I decided to sell the Texel ram and bred everything to the Chaorllais this year. There's no sense in keeping two rams for 40 ewes."

Eleanor Elliott Henry pictured with her quintuplet lambs and 13-month-old neighbour Kayla Barber. Photos by Denise Barber - Swarber Photography.

Eleanor and Trevor sell their lambs at Dowra Mart in Cavan when they reach 45/50KG.

"I've always kept sheep, I grew up lambing ewes but I probably wouldn't be keeping them now only for Eleanor likes them, cattle are probably easier," says Trevor.

"Eleanor is the one who gets up in the middle of the night to bottle feed the pet lambs and she keeps a good eye on the ewes when they're getting close to lambing."