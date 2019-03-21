Stores up €50/hd since January as grass finishers chase supplies

Brexit uncertainties and stagnant beef prices failed to derail the store cattle trade in the marts over the last week, as strong demand for quality stock continued to underpin the market.

While plain cattle prices eased back, graziers were still paying a premium for top-grade stock, and competition at ringside was reported to be brisk.

Prices over the last 10 days were described as steady rather than spectacular at sales around the country. However, increased buying by grass finishers has put an edge into the quality end of the trade.

Prices have jumped by a minimum of €50/hd since January, even though the beef quotes remain rooted at €3.75-3.85/kg.

"Tradition dictates that graziers have to be doing their business now, and they will be increasingly active from here to the end of March," one industry source commented.

In Delvin Mart, strong demand from grass finishers saw good-quality Friesian bullocks top €2/kg, while nice coloured cattle generally made €2.40-2.60/kg.

George Candler of Kilkenny Mart described last week's sale at Cillin Hill as "cautious", with the market for quality stock holding.

However, Mr Candler pointed out that prices had improved by 15-30c/kg or €50-100/hd for quality stores since January, and that the trade for this category remained brisk.