Store cattle numbers saw biggest decline at marts during lockdown

Throughput of forward stores at marts took the greatest hit during the early weeks of the latest round of level 5 restrictions.

With buyers set to return to mart rings this week, figures obtained by the Farming Independent show that cattle numbers at marts were down considerably during the latest lockdown when compared to last year.

Over the course of the first four weeks of the restrictions, mart throughput was down by almost 30,000 head or 16pc on the same period in 2019.

Notably, the throughput of forward stores in the 18-24-month category took the greatest hit, down some 27pc or 16,000 head.

Sales of weanlings saw a smaller decline at circa 10-20pc across the six-week to 12-month categories.

Reports from mart managers suggest that cattle throughput at marts fell again last week as some with stock to sell held out for the return of actual ringside action this week.

The fall in numbers appears to have boosted prices, with store prices up significantly in recent weeks.

Figures show 400-499kg bullocks are up 16c/kg in the last month, equating to a €64-80/hd dividend, while 500-599kg steers saw an increase of €35-42/hd. Prices for heifers last week were 2-8c/kg stronger than they were when the lockdown started, with the biggest increase coming in the 600kg+ section up €48/hd over the lockdown.

Meanwhile, marts around the country are set to receive financial supports of up to €5,000 each to assist with the installation of online bidding systems.

Financial assistance

The development follows recent calls for financial assistance in the setting up of costly online systems to facilitate the sale of livestock during Covid-19 restrictions.

Ray Doyle of ICOS said the mooted support comes following discussions between marts and the Department.

“We are grateful to Minister [Charlie] McConalogue for bringing forward this scheme which recognises the valuable role of marts as centres of competitive trade in livestock for farmers and rural communities across Ireland.”

Mr Doyle said Internet-based trading is now an integral part of the mart business with many benefits for farmers, including convenience in normal times and enhanced health and safety during the current pandemic.

However, he said a blend of online and in-person bidding is the fairest and best auction process for livestock.

“It enhances access and interest in the sales process which is good for overall competition, yielding fair market value for buyers and sellers which has always been a benefit of trading through the marts,” he said.

Last week, the Department wrote to marts detailing regulations under Levels 4, 3 and 2 which would see some restrictions for marts.

Under Level 4 buyers can attend sales at the ring, with 2m social distancing required; under Level 3, buyers can view stock in pens without an appointment and subject to social distancing; while under Level 2, social distancing of 1m applies in marts, with buyers allowed to spend a maximum of 90 minutes in the mart.

However, a return to Level 5 will again mean only online sales can take place.