State is considering new sanctions for irresponsible dog owners, Dáil committee is told

Dog owners who allow their dogs to bark uncontrollably or whose dogs worry other animals and dog breeders who flout the law face tough new sanctions currently under consideration by the Government, a Dail committee heard this evening.

Addressing the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine which held a hearing into the Dog Breeding Establishments and Dog Control Acts, Bairbre Nic Aongusa, Assistant Secretary in the Department of Rural and Community Development, (DRCD) said her department is currently examining proposed amendments to both acts as well as tightening up standards for Dog Breeding Establishments (DBEs).

One amendment to the Dog Control Act would see dog owners who allow their dogs to bark uncontrollably or otherwise make noise issued with a Dog Control Notice that stipulates that their dog has been found to be out of control.

The department is also currently consulting with the Office of the Attorney General to introduce increased fines and penalties for “the offence of ‘livestock worrying’ which continues to be an issue in our rural areas,” she told the committee.

She noted there were 241 incidents of livestock worrying by dogs that were reported to local authorities in 2020 and 253 such incidents reported in 2019.

However, her colleague, Paul Geraghty, a Principal Officer in her department, told the committee that the numbers could be much higher as “we know a lot of instances aren’t reported.”

Along with the proposed penalties, the Department is looking at beefing up a public information campaign to “promote a culture of responsible dog ownership in outdoor recreation.”

“This will complement the work already carried out in this area by DRCD. Dogs must be kept under effectual control and in particular around livestock. Dogs should never be left free to roam and pose a threat to the livelihood of our farmers,” she told the committee.

“Each year, during lambing season, DRCD has spearheaded communications campaigns, seeking to inform dog owners of the risks of leaving dogs unattended.”

Meanwhile, the department is also looking to “strengthen the enforcement regime” for dog breeders by introducing additional penalties for offences and allowing for fixed payment notices.”

It is also looking at additional amendments to the law so that local authorities – which are responsible for the enforcement of dog control laws - can inspect “deregistered premises and seize dogs when warranted due to welfare and other issues.”

However, Sinn Fein Senator Lynn Boylan said the enforcement of dog breeding legislation by local authorities is inconsistent and only about half of local authorities “will display some form of information surrounding the licensed DBE (Dog Breeding Establishment) in their area. Others will have no information and you have to request it but even then the information they’re given is patchy.”

“It just seems it’s pot luck,” she told the committee.

“From talking to members of the public, they’re horrified to think that they’re buying a dog that’s coming from industrial-scale puppy farms. But there’s no way – and they’re being advised by the minister to do their homework – but there’s absolutely no way that they’re actually able to do their homework because they haven’t got this information available to them.”

She added that the lack of information given by DBEs on the records of births, deaths, sales and other movements of dogs from breeders is also a concern. She said she has previously asked the committee “what happens to breeding bitches when the DBE’s are finished with them and what we’re hearing is it’s very hard to gauge what happens to them.”

While some may be sold on as older dogs or surrendered to animal rescue charities, “there’s also anecdotal evidence that some of the DBEs are actually then setting up a separate rescue-type organisation and advertising these retired bitches as rescue dogs and are actually making money – then doubly-so – in selling the pubs and then actually advertising the retired bitch as a rescue dog.”

Other committee members said the patchwork of various local government and State bodies dealing with animal control legislation is confusing while Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy (Cavan-Monaghan) said the issue of enforcement of dog control legislation is also a concern, noting that in one case of 82 prosecutions against dog owners, there were only 20 convictions.

Meanwhile, the committee heard that €7.2m was spent by local authorities on dog control in 2020 yet there are only 50 full time and 25 part time dog wardens across the entire country.