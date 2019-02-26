Farm Ireland
Spring sun: It's the hottest February in 59 years

JP Fenlon, Ballylinan and Laois Ploughing chairman ploughing in the junior class at the South Laois Ploughing match at Springfield, Ballacolla, Saturday 23 February 2019. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Fun in the sun: Ollie McConville (2), from Newry, Co Down, with his mother Jennie in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Photo: Damien Eagers
FarmIreland Team

This week will go down as the hottest in February in nearly 60 years as temperatures aound 17C were recorded across the country.

While the UK is basking in unseasonable 20C heat, Ireland is experiencing slightly milder, but pleasant, conditions which will continue throughout the week.

Today's sunshine is a stark difference compared to this time last year, when the country was bracing itself for the infamous 'Beast from the East'.

According to Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea, yesterday's mercury levels hit an almost record high of 17.4C in the midlands.

"We had the highest temperatures since 1960, but our all-time record for February was broken over 100 years ago in 1881 when it was 18.1C," he said.

"We're not seeing the same record-breaking temperatures that the UK is currently experiencing, but it will stay mostly mild and dry throughout the country for the remainder of the week.

"[Today] and [tomorrow] will have lots of pleasant sunshine with temperatures well above normal.

"There won't be a dramatic change on Thursday and Friday, but the mercury levels will peg back slightly with a bit more cloud. However, it will still be quite pleasant out, with only a small chance of rain," he said.

Current indications for this weekend suggest generally unsettled conditions will prevail.

