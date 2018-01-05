Soil fertility testing is the foundation of good farming

If you don't have a soil test for your farm you don't know what you are dealing with.

Many farms around the country are in this position and haven't a soil test result for their farms for years, if ever.

Over the last number of years National soil fertility trends have been on the downward slope with only 10pc of farms at the optimum level for pH, phosphorus (P) and Potash (K). Soil fertility is like the foundations to a house.

It is the basis to which all activities on your farm are dictated by. If the soil is not in top working order it will not be able to drive the grass or crops on the farm that will lead to poor performance, poor quality grass and fodder, thereby reducing stocking rate and output from your farm.