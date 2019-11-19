Sligo man on balancing work as nutritionist for Leinster and Dublin teams with running family sheep farm

"In our house we never wasted food. I have positive and happy memories of tending to lambs on the farm and visiting my grandparents' dairy farm.

"Like a lot of people, as I've gotten a little older I can appreciate how the values I got from growing up on a farm have shaped my values on food," he says.

Raised on his family's beef and sheep farm in Chaffpool near Tubbercurry, Co Sligo, Daniel credits his upbringing on the farm with his love for sustainable food and cooking.

Daniel Davey

"My grandparents lived nearby and grew vegetables so I spent a lot of evenings picking veg and collecting eggs from the hen house."

Sticking to his farming roots, Daniel studied agricultural science at UCD and found his true passion in the nutrition modules.

"I made friends for life within the course. I always found myself taking a lot of the nutrition-type modules and this led me to want to pursue sports nutrition."

Daniel knew it wouldn't be easy but his aim was to work with some of the country's biggest and best sports teams.

"I had to work for years to get the experience," he says. "I did talks on performance nutrition around the country and in schools, and I eventually got involved with the Dublin hurling team.

"In 2012 job opportunities arose where I felt I could make a difference."

These jobs included performance nutritionist roles at Leinster rugby and the Dublin senior football team, with both winning a glut of major trophies and reaching legendary status in their sports.

Rather than focusing on the scientific elements of nutrition when working with the players, Daniel likes to practically explain to players how eating well can enhance their performance on the field and overall health.

"I like to talk to them about food culture and how making enjoyable and healthy meals can help them achieve their goals," he says.

"What I've learned is that making a meal as practical and as easy as possible is also key to getting people cooking."

Daniel returns most weekends to help run his family farm, which now specialises in Texel sheep; with his passion for farming, it's no wonder that Daniel became close friends with former Ireland star Sean O'Brien, who is also from an agricultural background.

"I lived with Sean for three years," he says. "At the start he wasn't the best of cooks but now one of his pre-match recipes features in my new book Eat Up and Raise Your Game."

With 50 sheep on the family farm, which he runs with his parents Peter and Eileen, Daniel says the aim is to balance his nutrition career with farming, even though he says the latter is of "little commercial value".

"I continue to farm because I enjoy it and have a real connection to the land, nature and its benefits. It's not easy being a farmer. Feed costs vary dramatically and there's no consistency in pricing.

"People also don't recognise how high the cost of production is and that the price farmers receive for their produce isn't sustainable."

While the obvious target market of the book is young, active people, Daniel thinks there's no reason why a bachelor farmer in Co Mayo can't reap benefits from the book.

"As long as you take a step-by-step approach and don't get overwhelmed it can work for anyone," he says.

"The trick is to not take on too much - even if you just try one new recipe a week, that's 52 new recipes."

The book promotes a balanced diet which includes meat, dairy and vegetables. While not against the vegan diet trend Daniel thinks it is harder to achieve a balanced diet by eating only plant-based foods.

"I respect people's dietary choices. Vegetables and plants are cornerstones of many of my recipes, as are meat and dairy," he says.

"You can achieve a balanced diet with plant-based foods but it is easier with meat and dairy - and they add to the taste."

Eat Up, Raise Your Game by Daniel Davey is published by Gill Books (€19.99) and can be purchased in all good book shops

Indo Farming