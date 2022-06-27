Six of the best Irish farm inventions

We pick out some of the standout items and pieces of equipment to be entered into the Tullamore Show’s most innovative competition
The Tullamore Show National Inventions Competition returns to Offaly on Sunday, August 14, and offers innovative thinkers a great shot at success.
Sponsored by the Farming Independent, the inventions arena is a must-see for anyone going to the event.
With the guarantee of meeting some inspiring characters, they all tend to have an infectious enthusiasm in their search for the perfect invention.
Categories include: Inventions in Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry; Inventions in Home, Leisure and Building; Labour Saving Devices; Inventions in Renewable Energy; and Inventions that are ‘Too Big To Travel’.
Here, we showcase some of the most ingenious winners in previous years.
1. Silage Mat and Fastener
Kilkennyman Liam Murphy, who has been a mainstay of the National Inventions Competition in Tullamore, shows off his tyre mats idea for silage pits. He also invented a fastener to make production of the mats a simpler process.
2. Meal Riser
In 2019, Adrian Keegan from Athleague, Co Roscommon, displayed his Meal Riser, which saves farmers’ reaching and straining their backs when taking meal from a bin.
The spring-loaded base in the meal bin rises gradually as the feed is emptied and reducing in weight. This means farmers don’t have to lean into the bin, get dust in their face or strain their backs.
3. Third Arm
Philip Dickson of Moate, Co Westmeath, developed a Third Arm device, which is powered off the tractor’s own electrical auxiliary and features a small powered arm for widening or narrowing a tractor’s lift arms into place when attaching a three-point linkage implement.
4. Slurry Scraper
Ennisman Barry Loughnane’s Slurry Scraper attaches to the underside of a slurry tanker and cleans a cow roadway clear of muck, funnelling it into a vacuum.
5. Eco Combi
The Eco Combi drainage machine, designed by Bernie McNamee, is capable of digging a land drain and backfilling it evenly with drainage stone up to surface level in a single pass as it is being dug.
6. Slurrysafe
A Waterford-made invention designed by Alan and Colette Martin aimed at reducing risk when working on or near open slurry pits.