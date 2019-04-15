Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 15 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Six acres pitched at a ballpark price of €200,000

caption to come
caption to come

jim o'brien

Rural properties come in all shapes and sizes, but it is rare that a GAA pitch comes on the market.

The blood, sweat and tears local communities put into their sports grounds make them invaluable.

However, it sometimes makes economic and geographic sense for a club to move, and Cappagh GAA club between Kilcock and Enfield is moving to a new facility at Newtown.

In a private treaty sale handled by Eamonn O'Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O'Flaherty, the 6.5ac property at Ballyvoneen is guided at €199,950.

Ballyvoneen is 3km east of Enfield, 8km west of Kilcock, just a few hundred metres off the Enfield/Kilcock road (R148) and less than 7km from the M4 (Junction 8) at Kilcock.

Following the development of its new state-of-the-art grounds at nearby Newtown, the club is selling its existing facilities.

The property is on an elevated site overlooking the M4 and comprises of 6.5ac, which includes the clubhouse building, playing pitches and extensive hard-core yard and parking area.

The rectangular property is made up of excellent free-draining soil and includes the full-size floodlit adult pitch and a juvenile training pitch.

Also Read

Bungalow-style

The clubhouse is a detached bungalow-style building with a tiled roof and includes two good-sized dressing-rooms, shower rooms, a kitchen and toilets.

Overall, it extends to approximately 1,507 sq ft.

According to Mr O'Flaherty, the building could easily be adapted and modified for residential use (subject to the necessary planning permission being obtained).

The southern boundary has a two-metre high concrete block wall, with a secure gated entrance to the front. Services on the site include mains electricity, private well water supply and septic tank sewerage.

Mr O'Flaherty believes there will be a good market for the piece of ground.

"It would suit a small equestrian concern or make for the development of a lovely residential property," he said.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

Stock Image

'Completely unjustified' - Milk price cut a 'big blow' to farmers
FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat, during sunset, in Bourlon, France July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Irish farmers can now dip toes into global crop insurance platform
Liam O'Keeffe

'It looks like our tail-painting device is going to take off'

Four weather warnings in place amid flooding threat but 110kmh gales...
Beryl Paddy, Reserve Champion and price topper at the Munster Branch Irish Angus Bull Show and Sale at Kilmallock on Saturday which sold for €4,200, with Gerard Hogan, Comea, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary, exhibitor, Joe Moran, judge and Pat Noonan, Chairman, Munster Branch Irish Angus.

Tipp top victory for Beryl Paddy at Angus show
Ronan Gorry. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Agri-food startups are helping keep young farmers on the land
Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: Newsflash farmers - vegetarian, vegan and 'flexitarian'...