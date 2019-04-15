Rural properties come in all shapes and sizes, but it is rare that a GAA pitch comes on the market.

Six acres pitched at a ballpark price of €200,000

The blood, sweat and tears local communities put into their sports grounds make them invaluable.

However, it sometimes makes economic and geographic sense for a club to move, and Cappagh GAA club between Kilcock and Enfield is moving to a new facility at Newtown.

In a private treaty sale handled by Eamonn O'Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O'Flaherty, the 6.5ac property at Ballyvoneen is guided at €199,950.

Ballyvoneen is 3km east of Enfield, 8km west of Kilcock, just a few hundred metres off the Enfield/Kilcock road (R148) and less than 7km from the M4 (Junction 8) at Kilcock.

Following the development of its new state-of-the-art grounds at nearby Newtown, the club is selling its existing facilities.

The property is on an elevated site overlooking the M4 and comprises of 6.5ac, which includes the clubhouse building, playing pitches and extensive hard-core yard and parking area.

The rectangular property is made up of excellent free-draining soil and includes the full-size floodlit adult pitch and a juvenile training pitch.