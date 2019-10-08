Shipments to Turkey and Libya drive 19pc increase in live exports

Live exports totalled 247,000 up until week commencing the September 9. This is up from 207,000 for the same period in 2018, a 19pc increase.

Minister Creed said the live cattle shipments to both Turkey and Libya should play a significant role in stimulating price competition and providing an alternative market outlet for farmers.

However, he confirmed that the recently established Irish Livestock Exporters' Association raised concerns over lairage capacity for calves in France at a recent meeting.

Exporters are concerned over the ability of the current lairage capacity at Cherbourg to cope with the volume of dairy calves in spring 2020.

In a debate in the Seanad last week, Fianna Fail Senator Paul Daly said not enough action had been taken, based on the experiences of the year gone by, to increase the lairage facilities in Cherbourg.

"If we do not get the dairy calf off the island, we will continue the glut of beef and therefore compress prices in the beef market," he said.

Minister Creed has called on the live export sector to consider developing an additional lairage in Cherbourg or engaging with the owners of existing facilities to explore the potential for additional capacity.

"This has proved possible - as evidenced by the French authorities approving an increase of the holding capacity of the Qualivia lairage in Cherbourg earlier this year.

"The move provided for additional daily capacity for 400 animals, providing increased capacity of some 1,200 animals per week," he said.

Indo Farming