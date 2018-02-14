Would ewe believe it? Galway farmer celebrates quintuplet lambs

Adrian O'Connor, who farms near Kinvara, Co Galway, was hopeful that one of his ewes could give birth to five lambs, after the sheep scanner told him late last year that one of his ewes looked like she was carrying five lambs.

The farmer said he'd kept an eye on the ewe, who had triplets last year, and had been feeding her accordingly, he said.

"We've never had five lambs born to one ewe before," the sheep and suckler farmer said.