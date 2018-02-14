Farm Ireland
Would ewe believe it? Galway farmer celebrates quintuplet lambs

Aishling and Donnacha O'Connor with the quintuplet lambs in Galway.
Aishling and Donnacha O'Connor with the quintuplet lambs in Galway.
FarmIreland Team

A Galway farming family is celebrating the birth of quintuplet lambs.

Adrian O'Connor, who farms near Kinvara, Co Galway, was hopeful that one of his ewes could give birth to five lambs, after the sheep scanner told him late last year that one of his ewes looked like she was carrying five lambs.

The farmer said he'd kept an eye on the ewe, who had triplets last year, and had been feeding her accordingly, he said.

"We've never had five lambs born to one ewe before," the sheep and suckler farmer said.

Lambing started late in January on Adrian's farm, and with 60 ewes in the flock over half have lambs todate. "Lambing started in late January and about 37 ewes have had lambs, with a lot of twins this year."

The ewe had the lambs on Sunday night and Adrian took the picture of the ewe, her five lambs and his two children Aishling (6) and Donnacha (4) on the farm on Monday.

