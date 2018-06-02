Worthless wool: 'Prices are so low they no longer cover the cost of shearing the sheep'

Mr Brooks who is also Sheep Chairman for the Irish Cattle and Sheep Association believes the time has come to address the current apathy towards wool in this country and right around Europe. He says the demise of the indigenous wool industry has resulted in wool remaining both underused and undervalued.

“Wool is an important natural resource yet the wool industry has been completely cast aside. However, there is huge potential to capitalise on a revitalised wool industry and this needs to be given serious consideration.”

“We need to see a concerted effort made to breathe life back into the industry. At a time when low carbon, low waste, biodegradability and renewability are the factors by which products and processes are judged, wool scores high on all.

Sheep shearing co-ordinator George Graham watches on as Leo Varadkar shears under supervision from sheep shearing world record holder Ivan Scott

“Efforts will have to focus on increasing awareness of this and remarketing wool as green and efficient commodity which is a viable alternative to fossil fuel based synthetic fibres. “As sheep have to be shorn every year, wool is not only an important natural resource but also an abundant and renewable resource.

Unfortunately, the competition from cheaper synthetic fibres means we constantly have to battle for a fair fleece price.” Mr Brooks said while while wool products may be more expensive, there are emerging concerns around the high environmental and human rights costs associated with producing cheap synthetic clothing, most of which are made in developing countries.

Farmer Derick Beattie, Coolroe, Tinahely, Co Wicklow as one lively ewe makes her way back to the flock after a good shearing. Photo: Roger Jones.

“So, while wool may seem comparatively dear, if all the true costs of producing synthetic fibres were taken into account, it might not seem that expensive. “The uses for wool are many and varied and certainly not limited to just clothing. Bedding, furniture, soft furnishings, carpets and even fertiliser can all be produced from wool. “It is also an excellent means of insulation and can insulate the home providing and retaining warmth, all while reducing energy costs. Yet, wool processing in Ireland is done only on a very small and niche scale.”

“We cannot afford to ignore an opportunity like this when such a valuable natural resource is available to us in vast quantities. “Utilising our renewable natural resources must be made a priority and wool needs to feature strongly in that category going forward. “Consumer momentum is certainly moving in that direction and I would like to see the Irish government take a lead on this issue and also to push for a revitalisation of the industry at a European level.”

Online Editors