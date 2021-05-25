Farming

Wool merchants opting out as prices plummet

&ldquo;At a charge of €1.80/ewe to €3/ewe depending on flock size to shear sheep, and no price for the end product, wool is becoming a costly sideline to the sheep business,&rdquo; one west of Ireland farmer said. Expand

Declan O'Brien

Wool prices were unlikely to move above 20-25c/kg from lowland flocks, with wool from hill ewes priced at 5c/kg but not really wanted, with some merchants indicating they will not be in a position to purchase stocks this year.

