Wool merchants opting out as prices plummet

Wool prices were unlikely to move above 20-25c/kg from lowland flocks, with wool from hill ewes priced at 5c/kg but not really wanted, with some merchants indicating they will not be in a position to purchase stocks this year.

“At a charge of €1.80/ewe to €3/ewe depending on flock size to shear sheep, and no price for the end product, wool is becoming a costly sideline to the sheep business,” one west of Ireland farmer said.

The latest merchant to opt out of the wool trade was Quinn’s of Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.

Quinns contacted their farmer customers recently to say that three local wool traders were taking over their wool concerns this year.

Liam Quinn told the Farming Independent that the business currently had three years wool still in stock, and simply didn’t have the storage space to take wool this year.

Aidan Walsh of Texacloth in Naas, one of the country’s leading wool traders, predicted that the market for wool would eventually recover, but he admitted that there still “no light at the end of the tunnel”.

“As sure as eggs are eggs, the price of wool will go back up, it’s all a cycle,” Mr Walsh maintained.

He said the current downturn was due to the imposition of heavy US trade tariffs on Chinese carpets which effectively closed the market for crossbred wool.

He said the American market for carpets has now moved to India, with many of the Chinese manufacturers gone out of business.

Mr Walsh pointed out that the market for top quality merino wool has not been affected, with prices holding up.

The increased use of wool in the production of futon mattresses was the one chink of light in the trade at the moment, Mr Walsh said. However, he said the quantities required remained small.

A major feasibility study aimed at developing Ireland's struggling wool market was announced by the Government earlier this year.

€100,000 was secured in Budget 2021 to assess the market potential of a variety of Irish wool products.