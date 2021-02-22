Wicklow farmers hit with spate of sheep thefts

A spokesperson for Baltinglass garda division said investigations were continuing into two separate thefts of a substantial number of sheep in the area in recent months.

A spate of sheep thefts from areas of west Wicklow has caused alarm among rural communities in the county.

There have been reports of thefts from flocks in Hollywood, Dunlavin, and Shillelagh. Farmers and people living in rural areas have been urged to be on the lookout for suspicious activity, particularly at night time.

The current strong trade in sheep means that farmers can face a severe financial hit due to animal thefts, which they may struggle to recoup.

Tomas O'Connor, IFA County Chair Kildare/West Wicklow, said he had heard reports of several incidents in the west Wicklow area.

'It's very worrying for farmers,' he said, adding that he would encourage farmers 'to keep an eye out for suspicious activity'.

A spokesperson for Baltinglass garda division said investigations were continuing into two separate thefts of a substantial number of sheep in the area in recent months.

In the first incident, 102 sheep were taken from Shillelagh at a date between November 15 and December 20. These animals had a red mark on the back of their neck. Separately 44 sheep were taken from Friarshill in Dunlavin on a date between November 1 and January 1. These animals had a 'PB' marking on their right flank.

They said local gardai were working closely with the Department of Agriculture to look into these incidents and appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Extra measures had also been put in place at checkpoints to respond to the issue.

Roundwood farmer Owen Brady said 44 of his sheep were taken from a flock of 360 from an outfield near Dunlavin.

'We carried out a sheep inspection in mid-November and they were all there. Due to poor weather, they were not counted again until early January. We were getting ready to put some in the shed as it was close to lambing when we noticed 44 were missing'.

Owen looked for the missing Cheviot Mountain ewes and checked with neighbours to see if he could locate the animals. When he was unable to locate the missing animals, Owen contacted the gardai. He said he estimates the value of the stolen sheep at between €8,000 and €10,000.

'I felt sick and fed up. It's taking my livelihood,' he said.

John Malone of the Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners said the group is working with the gardai to highlight the issue of sheep theft and some of the group's members had suffered losses due to incidents.

'We've arranged for text alerts to be sent to the community. We'd ask people to report any suspicious activity. This is a serious issue and we are working with all relevant authorities on this.'

The issue of sheep thefts was raised during a recent meeting of Wicklow County Council's Joint Policing Committee (JPC). Speaking during the meeting, Chief Superintendent Denis Ferry highlighted the importance of farmers reporting stolen sheep early to investigations. There can be a delay in farmers contacting the gardai about stolen sheep as they may think the animals have wandered off.

Mr Malone said he would encourage farmers to report any concerns to the gardai as soon as possible.

'We'd encourage farmers to secure their premises and to report losses straight away'.

