Whole flock recording improving ram quality

Keem Bay, Achill Island. Photo: Fáilte Ireland
Keem Bay, Achill Island. Photo: Fáilte Ireland

Brian and Catherine McNamara run a flock of 275 ewes in Achill, Co Mayo.

When it comes to choosing the right type of ewe to suit their system, their choices are very similar to that of Kevin Mulroe. Having as much size as possible in the ewe allows them to produce lambs capable of reaching the higher carcase weight and liveweight.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Their sheep spend a longer proportion of the year on the hill, with twin-bearing ewes kept down from the hill from March onwards (after scanning) and the singles returning to the hill ground until closer to lambing in early April. The single-rearing ewes return to the hill in mid-summer and are followed by the twin-rearing ewes in July, with all sheep returning to the lowland for tipping in November.

Lambs are sold to Kildare Chilling through the Mayo Blackface Group from September to March, with as many as possible killed off grass in the autumn. Similar to Kevin, all of the McNamaras' lambs meet the French lamb specifications. Half of the lambs sold are pure Blackface lambs and the other half are Mules. Mule ewe lambs are sold for breeding and the strongest Blackface ewe lambs are kept as replacements.

Accurate dosing decisions

Brian and Catherine weigh lambs monthly, allowing them to send even bunches of lambs to the factory. They dose their lambs based on the results of faecal egg samples which allows them to make accurate dosing decisions based on the presence of worms and not based on the calendar.

Brian explains how the extremely mild conditions of the winter gone by resulted in increasing worm counts being found in the lambs right up until December, which would not have be expected. Without faecal egg sampling, there is a likelihood that lambs wouldn't have been dosed at this time and lamb thrive would have been affected. Both Mr Mulroe and the McNamaras source their Blackface breeding rams locally, with some of the rams coming from flock recording farms which are part of the Mayo Connemara Breed Recording Group which receives yearly sponsorship from Zurich Ireland.

This is a group of over 15 Mayo Blackface sheep breeders who use flock recording as a means of improving their flocks and ensuring that the Mayo Blackface genetics are kept separate from the influx of Lanark genetics which has increased in recent years.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming





More in Sheep

Kevin Mulroe has a flock of 145 purebred Mayo Blackface ewes which are mated with Blackface rams

Retaining ewe lambs for Blackface sale returning premium prices for Mayo...
Stock Image

Tommy Boland: Creep grazing offers multiple benefits for lambs
Tommy Kielty ( left) from Culfadda, Co. Sligo pictured with his neighbour Joe Hannon. Tommy was disappointed with the price for his heavier sheep, lot 25; 9 lambs, 53kg average weight, fetched 115 each. Photo Brian Farrell

Department needs to carry costs of electronic tagging, warn sheep...
File photo: Getty Images

'No more savage price cuts' - ICSA tell ICM Camolin at meeting
ICSA farmers protest at Camolin recently

Martin Coughlan: Protests forcing the factories to play ball
Teagasc Specialist Damien Costello, host farmer John Curley, and Teagasc Roscommon’s Brian Daly and Michael Conroy.

'I had a huge meal bill and too much grass when I didn't need it'
Sheep farmers sometimes have the temptation to delay weaning on the basis that the lambs will get a little bit of a setback. Photo: Ray Ryan

'After 12 weeks, lambs are little more than company for the ewe'


Top Stories

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Lump sum payments to encourage transfer of land to young farmers - Hogan
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazil reports case of BSE: ministry
The Curlew may go extinct as a breeding species in Ireland within 5-10 years.

Populations of iconic curlew once hundreds of thousands strong ‘to vanish within...
Vet Eamon O'Connell.

Mineral deficiency can be a hidden killer in dairy herds
A milk price of 31c/l will be required to sustain large scale dairy expansion

Facts and figures: What it costs to expand from 80 to 160 cows
Patrick McClean, Roughan, Newtowncunningham, Lifford, Co Donegal (centre) with double prizewinners, Roughan One and Roughan Once sold for €9,400 at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Bull Show and Sale at Tullamore on Saturday and handlers, Kieran McLough

Donegal double as 'love' pays dividends for Pat
Fonterra responsible for 30% of the world's dairy exports with revenue exceeding NZ$20 billion, is New Zealand's largest company.

Global leader in dairy suffers from struggling Chinese expansion plan