What steps to take to combat lameness caused by wet conditions

Looking at the long-term records we can expect another 150 mm of rainfall before the end of the year.

Compared to this time last year, there is a huge contrast in the ground conditions at Lyons. Our average annual rainfall is around 750mm per year. This year so far, we have had 720mm. So with the two of the three wettest months of the year still to come we have already had a full year's worth of rainfall.

The lambs are grazing Redstart: we have elected to use this option to finish lambs in recent years rather than feeding concentrates.

Combined rainfall in August, September and October was 40pc above long-term averages.

This has made grazing more challenging, even for the sheep. All cattle are housed, and there were days last week when the sheep were marking the paddocks.

Some of the hill ground at Lyons is now closed, with more ground being closed this week. We have forage crops for the ewes to graze to carry them until late January, but we also have some reseeded ground that we wish to graze with the ewes, though this will be dependent on ground conditions.

The wet underfoot conditions are also causing some lameness issues, certainly more than we experienced last year. The sheep's feet have been continually wet, with a softening of the skin between the cleats, resulting in scald. If not treated promptly this can turn into foot rot. The problem is being controlled with fortnightly foot bathing.

While it is not ideal to have to take ewes in during the mating season we decided it was better to get on top of the problem now, rather than building up a lameness issue within the flock, that would require a greater level of intervention in a few weeks' time.

Rams are still out with the ewes to pick up repeats, and luckily they haven't been too busy so far: 12pc of the ewe lambs appear to have repeated and about 7pc of the mature ewes. This will not translate directly into conception to first service figures, but it is a good starting point.

As the majority of the lambs are now sold, we have had the opportunity to look at the performance of some of our groups during the past year.

I have discussed the management of the triplets in the flock on a number of occasions. At Lyons we have backed the use of prolific genetics in our flock, being aware of some of the challenges this will bring.

We are often asked how we deal with the additional triplets in such a prolific flock.

We take a few simple steps. Firstly, we scan the ewes during mid-pregnancy, and from that point forward we manage the triplet ewes as a separate group.

In this past lambing season 40pc of our ewes gave birth to three or more lambs. We feed the ewes appropriately during late pregnancy to optimise lamb birth weight, maintain ewe body condition score and enable them to produce colostrum and milk.

I will discuss the details of this in the spring as lambing approaches. This year average triplet birth weight was 4.4kg with many litters having a combined birth weight in excess of 15kg.

For the first year in a long time we turned ewes out to pasture with triplets at foot. These ewes on average weaned over 80kg of lamb at 12 weeks of age, but again they were fed appropriately during lactation to do this.

These lambs were then finished on Redstart, and have an average slaughter age of 25 weeks and a lifetime growth rate of 232 grams per day.

So while there are challenges with rearing triplets, they do have a performance potential from forage that is probably not being fully captured on most farms.

Tommy Boland is an associate professor in sheep production at Lyons Farm, UCD. Twitter: @Pallastb Email: tommy.boland@ucd.ie

