The failure to get two to three dry days in a row has left land very wet, grass utilisation difficult and put pressure on ewe body condition over the past six weeks on the Duffy farm.

The failure to get two to three dry days in a row has left land very wet, grass utilisation difficult and put pressure on ewe body condition over the past six weeks on the Duffy farm.

While the weather may have been wet, mating on the Duffy farm in Kerrykeel on the Fanad peninsula, 23 miles north of Letterkenny in Co Donegal, has gone well.

Michael Duffy turned out eight rams (six mature and two ram lambs) on October 17, with 300 ewes and 100 ewe lambs. They were single sire mated in batches of 50 ewes per ram. Michael said: "I put lick buckets out with four of my eight batches of ewes for the four weeks pre-tupping to try and maintain ewe BCS on the wet grass." Michael used raddle paste on the rams and counted the ewes coloured every three to four days. According to Michael, "there was an average of 26 ewes tupped per day for the first three days, 24 per day for the next four days and 23 per day for the next three days so that by November 2, there were 313 tupped."

Michael Duffy tops up the raddle paste on one of his Suffolk rams

Within those average figures the ewe lambs were slower as one would expect. On November 2, there were 34 ewe lambs tupped (34pc) while there was 279 ewes tupped (93pc) - just 15 days after ram turnout. Michael changed the raddle colour from red to green and rotated the rams on November 5, day 17 after turnout. He rested his two ram lambs from then on too, replacing them with two old 'substitutes'. On November 5, there were 292 ewes tupped (97pc) and 47 ewe lambs (47pc). "All the ewes except for one or two are now mated I am hoping the ewe lambs are likewise," says Michael. "I wasn't able to top up the raddle paste on the two Charollais rams used on the ewe lambs as I would have liked because they are a bit wild.