West Kerry farmer appeals to walkers to leave their dogs at home

Even when sheep haven’t been directly attacked by a dog, the presence of the animal can cause a pregnant ewe to lose its lamb up to two or three days after the incident

One of the great advantages of living in West Kerry during a coronavirus lockdown is that there's an abundance of opportunities for getting out into the countryside but farmers are warning dog owners to leave their pets at home because dogs and sheep are a bad mix, especially during the lambing season.

Farmers made it clear this week that people who go out walking on the hills will not be welcome if they bring their dogs with them, even if the dogs are on a lead.

County Councillor, sheep farmer and Dingle Hillwalking Club member Seamus Cosaí Mac Gearailt told The Kerryman that problems with dogs worrying sheep have increased because more people are heading for the hills during the lockdown and some dog owners bring their pets with them, often not knowing that they are causing a huge problem for farmers.

"Dogs worry sheep, regardless of whether or not they're on a lead. You have to look at it from the sheep's point of view: A person might have the quietest dog in the world but the sheep don't know. All they have to do is see a dog and they could panic and run themselves into some harm," he said. "From now on sheep are in lamb and it's a very finicky time for them - any fright could cause them to abort the lamb."

Cosaí added that Dingle Hillwalking Club has a strict ban on dogs. "On a few occasions people came along [to an organized walk] with a dog and we made them go home. Some of them weren't too happy about it," he added.

"Walkers with dogs are becoming an increasing problem, especially on established walks in mountain areas where sheep graze," he said, adding that even for farmers themselves "it's a golden rule that you don't bring a dog into a field when sheep are heavy in lamb. You try to disturb them as little as possible."

Cosaí said most farmers are very welcoming to walkers "as long as they leave the gate the way they find it, don't litter and don't bring a dog". However, he said there is a danger that farmers could close access to their land "if dog owners don't behave themselves".

He added that farmers are entitled to deny access even to commonage land which, contrary to popular belief, is not land with no owner but is instead land owned 'in common' by two or more farmers.

Kerryman