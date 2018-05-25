The upswing in the weather has allowed ground to dry up and grass is growing that bit better than before. That said, it has a lot of growing to do to catch up on this stage last year.

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'

The silage ground that I have saved is coming along nicely. I was quite tempted to let some sheep into it about two to three weeks ago when the weather didn't look like improving and grass supplies were much tighter.

It was probably a wiser move to hold out and I'm hopeful silage will be ready to cut in early June. This will be on a par with the same time last year. I hope to get a few extra bales in this year, just to have as an insurance policy against bad weather. With the temperatures rising it will soon be time to start thinking about treating the lambs for blowfly strike.

I usually use a pour-on on the lambs. There are many different products and I make my decision based on length of coverage and the withdrawal date for meat. Any stronger lambs that might come fit for slaughter will be treated with a short withdrawal product and the lighter lambs will get the longer lasting product for good coverage over the summer months.