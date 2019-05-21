'We are not ready for EID tagging' warn sheep marts

Many of the country's marts are not prepared for the introduction of electronic tagging of sheep (EID) and will not have tag reading systems in place by June 1.

A number of marts contacted by the Farming Independent said they had applied for grant approval to install the necessary tag reading equipment, but admitted that the technology would not be operational by the start of next month.

Under new regulations, all sheep leaving a farm from June 1 must have a form of electronic identification.

Lambs under 12 months and going directly for slaughter must be electronically tagged; while sheep traded from farm to farm or going through the marts must have an EID tag set which comprises both an EID and a conventional tag.

It was initially envisaged that factories and marts would be approved Central Points of Recording (CPRs), with the necessary equipment to read EID tags.

However, many marts have confirmed that they will not have their tag-reading equipment in place and operational until later in the summer, and not until the autumn in some cases.

The delays have been blamed on backlogs in securing grant approval for the tag-reading equipment and in aligning existing computer systems which the marts use with the new technology required for EID tag reading and recording.

George Candler of Kilkenny Mart maintained that they will be ready for June 1, but Patsy Smith of Dowra Mart admitted that it could be six weeks before their system is operational, while Harry Molloy of Carndonagh Mart said it would be the middle of June before the mart would be ready.