Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 19 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch: TV ad from 1980s with killer dog to be revived in attempt to reduce attacks on sheep

TV Ad campaign from the 1980s highlights ongoing danger

The ad first aired on RTE in 1984
The ad first aired on RTE in 1984

Myles Buchanan

Wicklow Uplands Council has borrowed from the past in order to highlight the message of dog control.

There have been a number of serious sheep attacks involving dogs in recent months and the Uplands Council told the Wicklow People that they have decided to reintroduce the Department of Agriculture's 'Bonzo Wants to Go Out' ad campaign from the 1980s, which sought to build an awareness of dog owners' role in preventing sheep attacks.

The ad first aired on RTE in 1984 and proved to be a very effective way to inform television viewers that 'running free, he can be a killer.' Reposted now on social media, the animated video has been an instant hit.

Brian Dunne, Coordinator of the Wicklow Uplands Council, said: "Unfortunately, this ad is as relevant today as it was then, with an estimated 300 to 400 attacks occurring nationwide each year which results in up to 4,000 sheep killed or seriously injured.

"Sadly, County Wicklow has experienced several very serious sheep attacks over the last few months and it is our hope that this campaign will highlight the important role that dog owners have in tackling this issue."

Along with the video, dog owners living or visiting farmland regions are requested to consider the welfare of sheep by keeping their distance, respecting farm boundaries and keeping dogs under control at all times.

A number of guidelines have also been issued, including a reminder that both lambs and pregnant ewes are exceptionally vulnerable at this time of year.

The presence of dogs, even with playful intent, may cause great distress to heavily pregnant ewes, with shock often causing fatalities two to three days after the ewe being chased.

Also Read

Young lambs can also become separated from their mother during a chase resulting in some dying of hunger.

Other guidelines include, knowing where they are at all times, using a leash where appropriate, reporting wandering dogs and suspicious sights to your local authorities and making sure dogs are registered and microchipped.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Wicklow People

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

There is strong demand for hoggets

Red-hot trade for hoggets could last till summer
Lambing season is in full swing

Strong demand sees lamb prices soar in Northern Ireland during March

Factories: Hogget prices rise 25c/kg as positive cycle gathers pace
Michael Duffy feeding the sheep on his farm in Donegal.

'I only got three to four hours of sleep per night during the last week' -...

It's time to take stock after a relentless lambing season
Rush harbour in North Co Dublin during Storm Emma. Photo: Mark Condren

Ringside: Trade is steady despite March's 'skinning' days
Twin Geeps named This and That belonging to Angela Bermingham at her home in Murneen, Claremorris, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Can ewe believe it? Goat gives birth to twin 'geeps'


Top Stories

Bernadette Power and the late Thomas Power.

'My last words were, "Love you and see you in Cork" ... it was horrible' -...

Doyle announces €17m in forestry payments issuing to farmers
Gabriel D’Arcy of LacPatrick Dairies. Picture: Paul McErlane

LacPatrick in merger talks with three firms - including rivals
Stock Image

Call for cut to VAT rate as fodder crisis set to continue
Stock image

Contractors can no longer act as 'unpaid bankers' for farming
Cullentra House Stables star Samcro jumps for joy in the warm weather in his paddock at Gordon Elliott’s Stables before the Punchestown Festival next week. Photo: Healy Racing

Weather won't catch you on the hoof with new app
ESB workers restoring power to a farm in Glamire, Cork after Hurricane Ophelia Pic:Mark Condren

ESB wins appeal over legality of procedure to enter onto lands