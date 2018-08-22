Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 22 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch the dramatic rescue of a sheep and her lamb

‘They could have easily died if they were left much longer.’

A sheep and lamb were rescued from thick mud in Altrincham (RSPCA)
A sheep and lamb were rescued from thick mud in Altrincham (RSPCA)

By Rachael Burnett, Press Association

A ewe and her lamb were saved from drowning after they got stuck in thick mud.

The pair were totally submerged and covered in black sludge in a dried-up pond.

Their rescue was captured on video and shows them being dragged out of the mire and carried to safety.

Luckily a walker spotted the animals in a field near Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on Saturday morning.

RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes said they might have died if they had been stuck for any longer.

ipanews_79db45f7-b5ec-4d0b-914f-4a5c58ff858a_embedded1101656
The sheep and lamb were both totally covered in mud (RSPCA)

He said: “When I first got there I struggled to make out where the lamb and the ewe were as they were covered in mud.

“They could have easily died if they were left much longer.”

ipanews_79db45f7-b5ec-4d0b-914f-4a5c58ff858a_embedded1101695
A wildlife inspector managed to pull them both out (RSPCA)

He added: “I was covered head to toe in stinking mud after – I smelt like a farm animal myself – and had to throw the uniform away.

Also Read

“My back was really hurting too but it was well worth it, it is always nice to save animals.”

The lamb was suffering from exhaustion and was taken back to the farm, where she was washed down and left to rest in a stable.

ipanews_79db45f7-b5ec-4d0b-914f-4a5c58ff858a_embedded1101739
The lamb was taken to a barn to be cleaned up (RSPCA)

The farmer has since told the RSPCA that she is recovering well.

Press Association

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

FILE PHOTO: Combines harvest wheat in a field near the village of Kruglolesskoye in Stavropol region, Russia June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko/File Photo

Global wheat supply falls to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
Lamb in Dowra Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Factory assault on lamb price resumes
Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed says current climate credentials of agri sector 'not sufficient'
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Farm leaders and Department lock horns on TB eradication
Taking soil samples is essential to establish baseline fertility

Soil fertility - can you afford to ignore it?
Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Stock image / PA

67pc Irish broadband is 'below minimum'