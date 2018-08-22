Watch the dramatic rescue of a sheep and her lamb
‘They could have easily died if they were left much longer.’
A ewe and her lamb were saved from drowning after they got stuck in thick mud.
The pair were totally submerged and covered in black sludge in a dried-up pond.
Their rescue was captured on video and shows them being dragged out of the mire and carried to safety.
Luckily a walker spotted the animals in a field near Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on Saturday morning.
RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes said they might have died if they had been stuck for any longer.
He said: “When I first got there I struggled to make out where the lamb and the ewe were as they were covered in mud.
“They could have easily died if they were left much longer.”
He added: “I was covered head to toe in stinking mud after – I smelt like a farm animal myself – and had to throw the uniform away.