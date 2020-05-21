Watch: Meet the sheepdog robot that could help farmers cope with labour shortage

Boston Dynamics four-legged robot ‘Spot’ has been taught to herd sheep after its developers teamed up with New Zealand robot operations software platform “Rocos’, to up-skill its robodog.

Rocos is training Spot to work on farms to help 'increase accuracy in yield estimates, relieve the strain of worker shortages, and create precision in farming’.

The system allows operators to control robots from anywhere in the world, creating pre-set automated missions or manually teleoperated to investigate issues, capture new data, or be redirected as required.

In early testing, the Boston Dynamics team based in the US, navigated previously uncharted terrain in New Zealand, remotely accessing Spot through Rocos’ platform.

Spot is currently undergoing testing in Singapore, reminding members of the public to maintain social distancing in a public park.

The robo-park-keeper occasionally makes announcements via a speaker reminding people to "stand at least one metre apart".

Reuters