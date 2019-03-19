Farm Ireland
VIDEO: Would ewe believe it? Sheep gives birth to sextuplet lambs for second year in row

Henry Wals and Nicola Fetherstone, Teagasc with the six lambs and the mother who were born at the Teagasc centre in Athenry. Photo: Ray Ryan
Nicola Fetherstone, Teagasc with the six lambs and the mother who were born at the Teagasc centre in Athnery. Photo: Ray Ryan
Six is the lucky number for one ewe on the Teagasc farm in Athenry, Co Galway who has given birth to sextuplet lambs for the second year in a row.

Teagasc’s Michael Diskin told FarmIreland that the ewe gave birth to three male and three female lambs, each weighing between 2.7 and 4.7 kg.

He said that the chances of this happening once with all lambs alive is rare, but for it to happen twice, is almost unheard of.

“It’s an interesting one and exceptional to get all lambs alive. She’s a great ewe. She has produced 20 lambs over her lifetime and is five years old so she probably has another two pregnancies in her,” said Michael.

“We scanned her for five lambs so we were keeping an eye on her and giving her good attention."

Michael said that the lambs and mother are doing well and added that they will rear two of the lambs with the mother ewe and four of them artificially.

He hopes to put the lambs out to grass in the next couple of weeks depending on the weather.

