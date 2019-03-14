Urgent action needed to curb dog attacks on sheep warn farm leaders

Centralised control of the microchipping database for dogs needs to be handed over to the Department of Agriculture, farm organisations have demanded following a spate of dog attacks on sheep flocks around the country.

In one of the worst attacks for a number of years, three sheep were killed and 65 had to be put down after two dogs got access to a sheep shed outside Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

A number of other attacks have been reported around the country.

IFA sheep chairman Sean Dennehy said urgent action was now needed from Agriculture Minister Michael Creed on dog controls.

"How many more sheep flocks have to be savaged before action is taken?" Mr Dennehy asked.

He called on Minister Creed to take control of the microchipping database for dogs and insisted that one centralised database in the Department of Agriculture was required.

In response to a recent query from the Farming Independent, the Department was unable to quantify how many dogs in the country were microchipped, despite compulsory microchipping being introduced in 2015.

The Department said the information was held by four private databases run by Animark, Fido, the Kennel Club and Microdog.ie.