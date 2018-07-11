‘Unnecessary chaos’ predicted for rollout of electronic sheep tagging

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has been urged to initiate further engagement with stakeholders as a matter of urgency on the introduction of mandatory EID tagging for all sheep.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has been urged to initiate further engagement with stakeholders as a matter of urgency on the introduction of mandatory EID tagging for all sheep.

ICSA sheep chairman John Brooks said the farmers he represents are deeply concerned with the lack of real consultation on EID thus far.

“A deeper level of understanding of the issues on the ground is required by the Department at this time if we are to avoid unnecessary chaos should this rollout be attempted in October.”

“Both logistical and financial obstacles must be overcome in order to facilitate a smooth transition over to electronic tagging. First at foremost, sheep farmers simply cannot carry the estimated €2.5 in annual costs.

Mr Brooks said it is untenable than such a low income sector should be expected to take a financial hit of this magnitude.

“Sheep farmers are not the ones who will benefit from EID so why should be forced to pay for this service to others?”

“In addition, ICSA maintains its position that lambs going direct from the holding of birth to slaughter should be fully exempt as no additional traceability is accrued from this. Efficiency in factories might improve but there will be no benefit to the primary producer or to the end consumer.

“A consensus will need to be agreed between all stakeholders as to how best protect the industry for the future. A big part of protecting the industry is making sure we retain the primary producers, not force them out because they can’t make a living.”