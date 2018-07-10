Ulster says yes to higher wool prices

Wool prices may be low on this side of the border, but a Northern Ireland wool co-op is claiming it is offering above the going rate as it works flat out to meet demand from its Chinese customers.

Wool prices may be low on this side of the border, but a Northern Ireland wool co-op is claiming it is offering above the going rate as it works flat out to meet demand from its Chinese customers.

Sheep farmers in the Republic are being urged by Ulster Wool in Muckamore, Co Antrim to bring more wool to them as demand increases.

Last year Ulster Wool handled 1.2 million kilogrammes of wool from around 4,000 producers – but it needs more.

“Demand is strong for our wool, particularly from China, where it is made into carpets,” said Ulster Wool joint manager Jayne Bones-Harkness.

“The Chinese seem to prefer Irish wool because it lasts longer and forms a better carpet.

“We are now in the main season for shearing so this is our big chance to collect more wool.

“Ulster Wool has been getting the message out that we need more wool and are trying to get more farmers through the door.

“Our new collection centre in County Tyrone is starting to show its worth as farmers simply take their wool there and we bring it to Muckamore,” said Ms Bones-Harkness.