Two flock approach paying dividends for young Connemara sheep farmer

Tomás O’Toole pictured with his sheepdog Roy on the family farm in Moyard, Co Galway

After spending a number of years studying and working in Britain, Tomás O’Toole returned to his native Moyard in Connemara where he now lives with his wife and young family.

On returning home he took over the running of the family farm near Clifden, and is he currently expanding both his lowland and hill sheep flocks which are run alongside a small spring calving suckler-to-weanling herd.

The home farm is largely good quality land, albeit steeply sloping on some fields to the rear of the farmyard. It accommodates the lowland ewe flock as well as 15 suckler cows and their calves to weanlings. The hill flock is grazed on a combination of privately owned and commonage hill grazing as well as an adjoining area of improved grassland.

Farm plan

On joining the Teagasc Sheep BETTER Farm Programme in late 2018 the sheep were being run as one flock with a mix of lowland ewes (Suffolk and Mule) along with Scottish Blackface hill ewes.

All ewes were being winter-housed for 8 weeks pre-lambing and the flock was being managed as a lowland enterprise.

The hill-type ewes within the flock were incurring the higher costs of a lowland system, but their low output made the system uneconomic.

From the outset, a key goal for Tomás was switching to a system that would better utilise his land.

The first step was a decision to manage lowland-type ewes and hill ewes as two separate flocks. A defined breeding plan was also needed to further develop and improve both systems.

The current plan aims to build a prolific lowland flock using a high genetic merit Belclare ram on the best performing lowland ewes to produce replacements.

As well as increasing output per ewe, grass growth figures recorded for the farm on PastureBase Ireland indicate the potential to increase stocking rate.

This year, 63 lowland ewes will lamb down and numbers will climb gradually to 90 ewes in the coming years. The area of the farm designated to the hill flock also has the capacity to carry increased ewe numbers.

The current hill flock of 66 ewes is set to increase to 100 plus over the next few seasons, also by breeding replacements from within the existing flock. A total of 60 ewe lamb replacements have been retained from the 2020 lamb crop – 30 for the lowland system and 30 for the hill flock. Keeping a higher number of replacements than required for the next two to three years will gradually build both flocks to the planned numbers.

Monitoring soil pH, P & K levels

Local Teagasc adviser Joanne Masterson, who works closely with Tomás and the BETTER Farm programme team, is currently reviewing the farm’s soil fertility status.

A new set of soil samples across the entire grassland area have been taken with the results being used to update the nutrient management plan for the farm. Joanne highlights the importance of correcting pH through liming as well as building soil P & K to appropriate levels. This will ensure adequate grass supply to sustain the planned stocking rate on the farm.

Lambing season underway

The first of the lowland ewes lambed on March 10 and lambing has been progressing well since.

The lambing date had been previously early March, but has been pushed back by 7 to 10 days to better line up with commencement of grass growth.

The optimum lambing date is still under review and may well be delayed a further week next year. A good proportion of lowland ewes will be lambed and out at grass before the hill flock begins lambing in late March.

The single bearing hill ewes are now lambed outdoors on a sheltered paddock while the hill ewes carrying twins are being taken over to the shed for lambing as space becomes available.

EID tagging

All BETTER Farm sheep participants are EID-tagging lambs and linking them to their dams. Tomás admits it was a big change for him, but he feels he gets better value by using EID tags in this way rather than just applying them on the day of sale.

A good example of this is that potential ewe lamb replacements are first identified at birth using criteria such as lambs born without assistance, vigorous lambs that are up and sucking quickly, dams with lots of milk and good mothering ability.

Tomás has been using coloured discs along with the EID tag to identify ewe lambs that tick these boxes with different colours used for different sires. At weaning, lambs that are structurally sound, healthy, have good conformation and that are well grown for their age can be selected from this group as replacements.

Damian Costello is a sheep specialist with the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research & Innovation Programme, Mellows Centre, Athenry, Co Galway

Online Editors