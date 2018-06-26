Twitter's favourite shepherd quits government review of UK's National Parks due to 'cretinous attacks'

James Rebanks told The Telegraph that he resigned from the panel just three days after agreeing to the role after he faced a barrage of online criticism from “a small minority of conservationists” who objected to a sheep farmers being included in the review.

The panel was set up by Environment Secretary Michael Gove to consider calls for the Chilterns and South Downs to become National Parks. Mr Rebanks, a Herdwick shepherd whose family have worked the land for 600 years, went from unknown rural shepherd to international prominence after he opened a Twitter account in 2012 to document life on his sheep farm.

He has since gained more than 112,000 followers, been featured in The New Yorker and his book - The Shepherd's Life - was published to critical acclaim. The farmer says he has an “excellent relationship” with the major conservationist bodies, but blamed “extreme environmentalists” for his decision, saying they were not interested in how to “make the uplands of Britain better both for nature but also the people of the future”.