Top tips on utilising forage crops with sheep

Choosing the correct crop based on your farm and farming system is key to maximising utilisation

Hardy ewes: Sheep pictured in the winter sunshine in Elphin, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Hardy ewes: Sheep pictured in the winter sunshine in Elphin, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

By Eamonn Dempsey, Teagasc Advisor

The key to improved utilisation of a forage crop is to choose the correct crop for your farm and farming system.

Different crop species have different sowing times, utilisation periods and dry-matter yield. For finishing lambs post-weaning, rapid-growing crops such as Tyfon or Rape are most suitable as these can be sown in April so that the first grazing will coincide with weaning time in June/July.

Tyfon and Rape also have the advantage that where they are leniently grazed; they will re-grow for further grazing every five to eight weeks.

