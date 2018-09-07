Tommy Boland: The long awaited rainfall gives a timely boost to lambs' growth rate on aftergrass

A cobalt drench was administered at the most recent weighing.
As documented previously we are preparing for the second year of our comparison of different prolificacy strains. For the duration of this study we will purchase replacement females each year. This year, as we continue to build ewe numbers, and on the back of a higher than predicted culling rate following the difficult spring 115 replacement females have been purchased.
These replacements are across all three breed types and consist of predominantly hoggets and ewe lambs though a small number of aged ewes were also purchased to help finalise the flock structure.
All ewes will be shorn this week, weather permitting.
This is a move away from the traditional management at Lyons but there are two interlinked reasons for it.
Firstly, we want to keep the ewes out later in the winter on Redstart and forage rape to reduce the housing costs.
Secondly, when we turn out a large portion of the sheep platform is rather exposed so a short fleece regrowth interval would present very challenging conditions for our ewes in the spring time.
Following arrival on the farm, ewes are enrolled in a strict bio security protocol which will see them isolated from the main flock for six weeks.
Sheeps' feet are inspected on arrival to minimise the risk of introduction of CODD and ewes will be foot bathed every week until introduction to the main flock.
Any sheep showing signs of lameness will have the foot examined and the cause of the lameness will be identified.
Quarantine
On arrival all sheep received quarantine drenches for fluke and worms to minimise the risk of introducing resistant parasites.
All sheep at Lyons will also be enrolled in our vaccination programs (many of the purchased animals are already in these programs) which covers toxoplasmosis, enzootic abortion and obviously the clostridial diseases.
In addition to the replacement females, nine rams were also purchased at the Sheep Ireland sale in Tullamore. These consist of predominantly Charollais rams, with some Vendeen purchased off farm also.
The Redstart which was established after whole crop wheat in mid-July continues to forge ahead, with the rainfall coming just at the right time. It is the intention to take a DM yield off this next week and allow us to plan the grazing of this crop.
The next month will also see a continued focus on drafting lambs and the preparation of both ewes and rams for mating in mid-October.
Assoc Prof Tommy Boland is a lecturer in Sheep Production, Lyons Farm, University College Dublin. @Pallastb tommy.boland@ucd.ie
Indo Farming