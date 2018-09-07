Some normality has returned to the grass growth pattern at Lyons Farm, with a growth rate of 64kg of dry matter per heactare per day achieved in the week to August 27.

Tommy Boland: The long awaited rainfall gives a timely boost to lambs' growth rate on aftergrass

This came on the back of some much needed rainfall in August even though we have only had about 60pc of our normal rainfall for August.

This improved growth rate in August has allowed for 100 bales of silage to be made.

The drought of 2018 will live long in the memory with the combined rainfall of May to August representing only 43pc of the 10 year rolling average.

Lamb growth rate is continuing on a positive trend on after-grass and 80 lambs were slaughtered last Friday.

At the time of writing the kill sheets were not available.

There is another load of 70 lambs to go this week, which continues to free up land for preparing the ewes for mating.

The latest faecal egg count (FEC) shows very low parasite burdens, one of the positive side effects of the dry summer, so lambs have not been drenched in the last month.