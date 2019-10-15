Tommy Boland: Redstart crop is now a key part of our lamb weaning programme

This is a major milestone in the sheep production calendar and the success of this year's breeding programme will have knock-on impacts for flock performance and management for next year.

All our ewes are synchronised using a 12-day progesterone sponge to facilitate the detailed late pregnancy feeding studies and data collection at lambing time which takes place at Lyons farm.

All ewes had their weight and BCS-recorded last week. The average live weight and BCS of the mature ewes in the flock is 73kg and 3.6 respectively. When we look at the hoggets, their average BCS does not differ from that of the ewes at 3.5, but their average live weight is 61kg.

While we all talk about averages frequently, in many ways it is a figure which hides a lot of detail. When we look at the range of liveweights in both groups of sheep, the lightest ewe weighed in at 52kg and the lightest hogget is 51kg. At the other end of the scale, the heaviest hogget weighed in at 75kg and the heaviest ewe at a massive 98.5kg.

While heavier ewes do return a higher cull value, I maintain this is a very poor metric on which to select your maternal genetics. The breeding stock on a sheep farm are permanent residents on that farm and hence make the largest contribution to feed demand and hence feed costs.

So we need to look at genetics that optimise the balance between feed intake and product output.

That was one of the primary decisions behind the selection of the current genetics in the flock at Lyons, but we also need to be aware of variation within any group of animals.

As part of his PhD Jonathan Higgins will not only focus on the performance of the Mule, Belclare and Lleyn genetics in our flock, but also on the variation within the breed types.

The average weight and BCS of the Belclare X, Lleyn X and Mule ewes respectively in the Lyons flock are as follows: 71kg and 3.48 BCS; 68kg and 3.56 BCS; 73kg and 3.65 BCS.

Research site

We were also busy in recent weeks establishing a new 10ha research site on the farm in collaboration with Germinal Ireland as part of Jonathan's PhD.

This work is looking at integrating some of our recent findings on multi-species swards, red clover-based silages and redstart into sheep production systems and the potential for such strategies to return an economic benefit for farmers.

This involved a lot of reseeding, in some challenging conditions in late August and early September, but things are progressing nicely now.

One hundred and fifty lambs were drafted for slaughter last week, with most of the remaining lambs now grazing redstart. The weaning of triplet lambs onto redstart this year was a great success with the last of these lambs slaughtered over six weeks ago.

The lambs were weaned at 12 weeks of age, but next year we will investigate an earlier weaning age of 10 weeks if possible. The establishment of the redstart crop and its subsequent management is central in the success of the program.

This year the crop was established after the desiccation of an old grass sward that was in need of rejuvenation. The old sward was sprayed off on April 12 with glyphosate, the field was ploughed, disced twice and then sown using an air seeder. It was then rolled twice and 330kg of 10-05-25+s was sown at establishment and the crop was top dressed in June and September with protected urea.

A belts and braces approach was taken to the establishment of the crop and in subsequent years we will look at refining this process.

