Tommy Boland: Mild Christmas allowed us to get some ewes back to grass

28pc of the flock are carrying singles, 45pc are carrying twins and 21pc are pregnant with three or more lambs. When we look at the breakdown between the three breed groups we have at Lyons, differences begin to appear. The average scanned litter size for the Mule and Belclare cross ewes is 2.1 lambs per ewe mated and for the Lleyn cross ewes it is 1.76.

The flock at Lyons were scanned on December 27. Overall there is a scanned litter size of two lambs per ewe to the ram. This represents a conception rate to first service of 84pc with a 6pc empty rate after two repeat services.

The single and twin bearing ewes were initially used to graze off a heavy cover on a paddock destined for slurry once the closed period had elapsed and when ground and weather conditions allow. Triplets are grazing forage rape and received a trace element bolus prior to turnout to the forage rape crop.

One of the main questions asked when I discuss these figures relates to the percentage of triplets in each breed group. For the Lleyn cross ewes, the triplet figure is 13pc; for the Mules it is 19pc and for the Belclare cross ewes it is 29pc.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record we don't worry about triplet ewes at Lyons and see them as an asset rather than a problem. The key to their management and a successful outcome is to feed them adequately for their requirements. This will result in good sized lambs and good volumes of colostrum to meet lamb requirements.

If we compare two ewes, of similar body weight, with one carrying twins and the other carrying triplets and a target lamb birth weight of 5kg for the twins and 4.5kg for the triplets, then the energy requirement of the triplet ewe to support lamb growth is almost 30pc higher than that of the twin ewe. So we need to ensure that we give this ewe every chance to meet these requirements.

A particular concern for me, is to avoid anything that upsets rumen function of these ewes. Once concentrate feeding levels go above 500g per day, we split the feed. If it goes above 1kg per day we go to three feeds. This issue is probably of less concern where there is very good quality forage available.

Protein level and source then becomes very important in the final month of pregnancy, with soya bean meal inclusion levels critical here. Soya bean inclusion levels in the region of 15-20pc are critical to support colostrum production and lamb growth in the final weeks of pregnancy.

Lameness

With the very wet conditions in the back end of 2019, we saw a higher than normal incidence of lameness at housing time. All animals were foot bathed with zinc sulphate prior to housing and any lame ewes were housed separately from the main flock.

Housing lame sheep on straw within the main flock is a sure way to spread footrot. These lame ewes were treated as required and foot bathed on an additional two occasions. There has been a considerable improvement in the incidence of lameness.

The next month will see ewes finally housed in the run up to lambing, the concentrate supplementation programme will commence, and we will begin to put everything in place for the lambing season. This year we have invested in additional lambing pens.

With the high percentage of triplets in the flock, and the fact that we are now rearing triplets on the ewe, these ewes are spending longer in individual pens, increasing our requirement for same.

