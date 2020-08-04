Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Tommy Boland: It's vital to keep on top of lameness in this weather

Expand
Lambs on the move. Expand

Close

Lambs on the move.

Lambs on the move.

Brian Farrell

/

Tommy Boland

Grass growth rate at UCD Lyons farm over the past week has ranged from 60 to 86kg of DM per ha per day. This variation in growth rate relates to differences in fertiliser application rate and location on the farm.

Any rainfall we missed out on in April and May, we have made up for in June and July. Rainfall for June was 40pc above average and for July it was 100pc above average, up to July 29.

However, rainfall patterns have allowed for surplus paddocks to be removed for silage and for 4ha of multi-species swards to be established on the sheep-grazing platform at Lyons.