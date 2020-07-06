Farming

Tommy Boland: Grass dry-matter content has a big impact on performance

Tommy Boland

With the recent rainfall, grass growth at UCD Lyons Farm has improved dramatically, with growth rates ranging from 63 to 92kgDM/ha/day.

Rainfall in June was 33pc ahead of average, and this is going some way to alleviating the soil moisture deficits which built up in April and May.

With this rainfall we will continue to be vigilant for an increase in intestinal parasites in the lambs. The wet conditions will support the development of larvae in the faeces and their migration on to grass plants, increasing the challenge faced by the lambs.