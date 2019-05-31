Tommy Boland: Creep grazing offers multiple benefits for lambs

The main crop of lambs at Lyons are 11 weeks old this week. This is an important juncture, because at this stage the lamb is starting to become more dependent on grass intake to support its energy needs and daily live weight gain.

The main crop of lambs at Lyons are 11 weeks old this week. This is an important juncture, because at this stage the lamb is starting to become more dependent on grass intake to support its energy needs and daily live weight gain.

Up to about six weeks of age the lamb is largely dependent on the ewe's milk supply.

Between week six and week 10, the daily demand for grass dry matter intake by the lamb increases from 0.3kg DM to 0.7kg DM per day, with ewe demand for grass dropping by a similar quantity.

This move to a more grass-based diet presents a number of challenges for the lamb and the farmer.

Firstly, grass is less energy-dense than milk, so we must ensure that the grass available to our lambs is of the highest possible quality.

This year there is an adequate supply of grass on many farms. So rather than grass being in deficit, achieving the correct post-grazing sward height - which will influence grass quality in second and subsequent rotations - is proving to be more of an issue than in many years.

As the lamb becomes more grass-dependent, it is crucial to maintain grass quality.

At high stocking rates, high litter size or where it is a struggle to hit target residuals, creep grazing may offer benefits for lamb performance.