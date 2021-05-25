Farming

Tom Staunton: It’s been well worth vaccinating all the lambs with 10-in-one this year

All lambs on the farm have received their first dose of the year. I used a white wormer to combat Nematodirus but I won’t use one again on the lambs for the rest of the year. We dosed because of the warnings for nematodirus from the Department.

Over the next few weeks I will take some dung samples from the different batches of ewes and lambs to monitor the level of worms. Lambs will be dosed on the basis of the results.
All the lambs got a mineral and vitamin drench along with the wormer. I find this helps to optimise the performance of the lambs.

