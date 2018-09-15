A full year's sheep cycle is nearly complete as we start to get ready for 2019.

Tom Staunton: Why I'm giving my ewes five-star treatment ahead of the breeding season

Most lambs on the farm have been sold at this stage but there are still some replacements for breeding and some wether lambs for fattening remaining. I hope to have many of these sold by the time the rams join the ewes in October.

This will free up better grass for ewes and allow a build-up of grass coming into the winter months.

It has been a busy few weeks with breeding sales. I was happy with the Mayo Mule & Greyface sale in Ballinrobe.

There was very high clearance of sheep, trade was good but it was back slightly on last year.

This wasn't surprising with the way the weather has been between the extended winter and summer drought.

We didn't see the worst of the drought but both events have had a large impact on farming throughout the country.

The breeding sales continue with the second of the Mayo Mule and Greyface sale in Ballinrobe and we have our Lanark rams and Bluefaced Leicester rams ready for sale next Saturday in Ballinrobe.