Three sister ewes deliver 11 lambs on Cork farm

Sarah Holland pictured with the quintuplet lambs (4 ewes and 1 ram) born on Declan Holland's farm in Blarney, Co. Cork. Described as a 1 in a million occurrence, the first time "lamber" gave birth unaided on Sunday morning. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

AN IRISH farm family was celebrating as three sister ewes delivered 11 lambs - one of whom gave birth to quintuplets.

Declan Holland, who farms outside Blarney in Co Cork, said they were "absolutely delighted" with the new arrivals.

The quintuplet lambs - four females and a male - were the undoubted stars of the show.

But two of that ewe's sisters also delivered triplets over the past 48 hours.

Neighbours, family and friends flocked to the Holland's Blarney farm to view the quintuplets.

"It started around 7pm and they were finished - three sheep and eleven lambs - by 10am on Sunday. All done and all safe, thank God," Declan told VirginMedia News.

"There were cups of tea all round to celebrate and everyone was over the moon. There were people calling then to have a look at them."

"We are ecstatic to be honest - it has been years of careful breeding and hoping for the best."

Chloe Holland said they had expected a busy lambing season but hadn't anticipated quintuplets.

"We hadn't expected everything to go so well," Chloe said.

"We had done a scan so we knew there were a good few lambs coming but we hadn't expected them all to be born naturally and without a problem."

The family now plan to retain the four females for breeding within their Blarney flock which has been carefully developed over the past decade.

"The ram lamb we might sell on when he is old enough."